Since 2004, Euro Food Market and Bakery in Binghamton, with its rich variety of cultural foods, has served as a place of familiarity for members of the community representing a multitude of diverse backgrounds.

Originally from Ukraine, Serge Ilchishin, the shop’s owner, has lived in the area since 1999. The large community of European immigrants in Binghamton and its surrounding neighborhoods drew a unique demand for a local grocery store, and over time, the business, located at 9 Glenwood Ave., has grown, offering expanded options from all over Europe, including Bosnia, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Poland and Turkey.

Though modest in size, Euro Foods is packed from wall to wall with staples from cultures across the globe. Often sitting at the front counter greeting patrons is the store’s manager, Igor Kadylyak, who came to the United States from Ukraine in 2000.

“Countries that came out of the Soviet Union were economically struggling and faced many different problems and obstacles,” Kadylyak wrote to Pipe Dream. “Our parents brought us here for a better life. Hard work ethics, with a little perseverance, will generally facilitate financial stability in the United States.”

While opening the business had its challenges, Ilchishin said that they worked through and managed them. In the past several years, Euro Foods has seen many familiar faces, with some community members frequenting the store for over 20 years.

“Small business can [more closely] satisfy the needs of the customer that larger chains cannot,” Kadylyak said in an interview with Pipe Dream. “It is sort of a niche market.”

Marina Zalesski, a lecturer in the University’s German and Russian Studies Department, shared her experience visiting both Euro Foods and another local shop, European Market on Downs Ave., located only minutes away.

“Nowhere else will you find frozen homemade pierogi and pelmeni, Eastern European berries, ice cream and the famous Kyiv cake,” Zalesski wrote to Pipe Dream. “Jams, mushrooms, and grains from Eastern Europe; poppy seed rolls, chocolates from Ukraine and Brooklyn; and kielbasa, teas, and a variety of Turkish and German products fill the shelves. Spices and mineral water from Georgia add to the diverse selection, making these two little stores true gems in an overly commercialized world filled with standard assortments of products.”

“But what truly makes them special is the feeling of home — they are places where customers aren’t just shoppers but friends, where people know each other’s names, ask about each other’s children, and where a simple trip for groceries often turns into a warm conversation,” she added.

On one aisle laid a line of different Roshen chocolates, with flavors ranging from chocolate and caramel to milk and dark chocolate. Nearby were multiple brands of Marzipan and an assortment of other sweet treats for customers to grab on the go.

The store offers an array of meat options, including different styles of salamis and smoked meats and cheeses like Danish Havarti. Across the shelves are various spices, oils and different kinds of pasta, like authentic German egg noodles. Imported ice cream and candies are centrally featured.

Among the other prepared items were jarred grape leaves, Polish dill pickles, lamb and chicken dumplings, and a vast array of pierogies in flavors like cheese, potato and even cherry. Some green and herbal teas were available for purchase, along with imported drinks and some traditional Italian biscuits on display.

Ilchishin said the store carries a “very unique” German rye bread shipped directly from Germany, one exceptionally popular item among customers.

“Whenever I’m craving something that reminds me of home, Euro Foods is the first place that comes to mind,” wrote Vladislav Bodnarchuk, the treasurer of the University’s Ukrainian Cultural Association and a senior majoring in biological sciences. “Starting from freshman and sophomore year, I loved getting Kvas (a Ukrainian malt beverage I grew up loving) and pierogies from Euro Foods. Additionally, the owners are always so sweet and I always feel welcome. I love getting to talk to them in Ukrainian whenever I go.”

Kadylyak added that there are no current plans to expand or update the store. However, both Ilchishin and Kadylyak said they would be interested in potentially expanding in the future if given the space to do so, as the store is packed.

At the front counter was a donation jar for Revived Soldiers Ukraine, an organization committed to providing aid to injured Ukrainian soldiers and their families that has raised over $2 million.

“Revive Soldiers Ukraine brings Ukrainian veterans who have suffered amputations as a result of the war on Ukraine to the United States to provide them with rehabilitation and prosthetics,” Kadylyak wrote. “The kind of treatment that they are getting here in the US they cannot get in Ukraine. It is important to us to help our veterans who do so much to defend Ukraine.”

Ilchishin emphasized Binghamton’s rich European immigrant presence. In September, St. Michael’s Greek Catholic Church hosted its annual cultural heritage festival [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/st-michaels-orthodox-church-holds-carpathian-cultural-festival/156056/], spotlighting the cultural heritage of the Eastern Orthodox Church and the immigrants from eastern and central Europe.

“There is a level of gratification and accomplishment that we get from serving the community,” Kadylyak said. “And [from] being able to bring them the product they are seeking.”