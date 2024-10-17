Grant and loan financing will be used to remove certain contaminants and replace an existing polluted water source.

The village of Endicott will receive over $25 million in grants and loans as part of a $665 million statewide initiative for affordable water infrastructure projects announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week.

Approved by the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors, the initiative will allow communities across New York state to access grants and low-cost funding for critical infrastructure projects to improve water quality. The initiative covers 21 villages, towns, cities and counties across the state. Part of the funding is designated for clean water projects — mainly wastewater collection and treatment — while the rest will go toward drinking water projects. The village of Endicott will receive grants and loans to fund two drinking water projects.

“With this funding, we are safeguarding the health and well-being of New Yorkers, providing critical resources to local economies, creating jobs and protecting our natural resources,” Hochul said in a press release.

Endicott will receive $4.49 million in interest-free loans and $8.98 million in market-rate financing from the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, along with a $5 million Water Infrastructure Improvement grant to finance a project removing certain contaminants from water sources. The village will receive an additional $2.92 million in funding from state revolving funds and two infrastructure improvement grants amounting to $4.38 million for a second project to replace an existing contaminated water source.

Nicholas Burlingame, the mayor of Endicott, emphasized the critical impact this funding will have on the community.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the State of New York for their substantial support of our Ranney Well improvements,” Burlingame wrote in an email. “The $5 million WIIA grant and over $13 million in financing through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will ensure we can upgrade our water treatment systems to remove iron, manganese, and 1,4-dioxane, bringing us in line with new EPA standards. This investment reflects a commitment to providing our residents with safe, high-quality drinking water for generations to come.”

The village previously had to decommission two contaminated wells, making it more difficult to supply clean drinking water to residents. Hochul’s initiative is designed to lower the cost of water infrastructure projects for communities in need, and the initiative will enables the village to enhance its water systems without relying heavily on taxpayers.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald emphasized the importance of clean drinking water to New Yorkers’ health.

“The financial support in this latest announcement will greatly alleviate the financial burden on municipalities looking to make critical upgrades to their water systems including the removal of harmful contaminants,” McDonald said in a press release. “Clean drinking water is the cornerstone of good health and New York State will continue to work with communities to ensure it is protected today and into the future.”

Since 2017, the state has allocated $5.5 billion in assistance to support regions in improving their water infrastructure systems. The budget for the 2024 fiscal year set aside $500 million for clean water infrastructure, and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation successfully sold $717 million worth of bonds in April to finance water projects.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, who represents the city of Binghamton and southwestern Broome County, highlighted local government’s essential role in advancing water infrastructure projects.

“Local municipal governments play an essential role in initiating and administering water infrastructure improvements, but they are not alone,” Lupardo wrote in an email. “Our state agency partners will work closely with them to ensure a successful outcome. Endicott is already off to a good start with their successful application for assistance.”