Lauren Wilner, the director of policy for the vice president for student success and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and environmental studies, is one of two candidates on the ballot for the SA’s VPSS, an office that advocates for students’ academic needs and general well-being. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity

Why are you running for this SA position?

I’ve always been naturally drawn to helping others and being the director of policy this year has been very fulfilling toward this passion of mine. I love working and collaborating with other students who feel the same way and getting to see our ideas and passion for change take shape every week. I want to continue doing this and coming up with and carrying out initiatives that will help better our campus.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am the type of person that enjoys a full schedule whether that includes classes, work, meetings or anything fun. I like to read, crochet, hike, play soccer, watch TV and movies, listen to music, experiment with makeup and beauty products and hang out with my friends. My favorite show is “Parks and Recreation,” my favorite movie is “Star Wars,” and my favorite musician is Noah Kahan. I also love stand-up comedy, and my favorite comedian is John Mulaney.

I am very involved on campus. I am the director of policy for the current vice president for student success, I am the president of the Binghamton Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I am the director of outreach for the Food Recovery Network, I am a Binghamton University tour guide, I write for Binghamton Night Live, and I hold a few other fun positions on campus.

I want to go to law school after college and one day be an environmental lawyer. I also want to work in the government one day to create and effect important policies whether that be a legislator or working for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

I want to continue what my predecessors have done in this position while doing new things to make our campus better. I want to make our campus more sustainable and increase support for disabled students and underclassmen. I want to combat food insecurity on campus, and I want to promote mental health resources and the importance of civil dialogue.

I will do this through achievable initiatives that I will implement like promoting community solar, increasing efficiency in the food recovery process in dining halls, hosting and partnering on events geared toward civil dialogue, building a stronger relationship with the food pantry, getting a permanent bus line to the farmer’s market, etc.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

I have the experience and knowledge to change campus for the better for people who have environmental concerns about our campus all the way to mentally disabled students who have concerns about resources and support for students like us. But what is bigger than that is I care just as much about concern and worries that students have that I might not be able to relate to.

Being a student at Binghamton University as long as I have has allowed me to understand what needs to change. There are a lot of people with different passions and who want to see different things changed for them and others on campus. I have learned about these through talking to students as a student leader and a fellow student who shares their concerns.

I have been in some kind of role that is dedicated to helping students on campus since my freshman year. I have the experience and knowledge to know how to take my ideas and transform them into achievable and effective initiatives that will improve campus for everybody.

What is your favorite book of all time?

“Where the Crawdads Sing.”