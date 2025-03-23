Kristina Donders Close

Kristina Donders, the speaker of the Student Association Congress and a junior double-majoring in mathematics and political science, is one of two candidates on the ballot for vice president for student success, whose office advocates for students’ academic needs and general well-being. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I’m running for vice president for student success because I’m committed to empowering students to reach their full potential. Many students aren’t aware of the resources the SA offers, and I want to improve the visibility and accessibility of these services. To truly support students, we need to meet them where they are, equipping them with the tools and advocacy to navigate the challenges and opportunities at Binghamton University. Student government is about empowering students, and I plan to do this through my platform’s three pillars: mental health, civic engagement ,and increased student outreach.

Over the past three years, I have seen the positive impact the Student Association has had, both from within the SA and from a club perspective. My experience as a two-time SA Congress rep., former secretary to the VPSS, and current speaker of Congress have given me the insight, knowledge and passion to serve in this role effectively.

I love working with and advocating for students. I would be humbled to have the trust of the student body to drive meaningful change on their behalf. This campus has given me so much, and I am eager to give back by making it an even better place for all students to succeed.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m a junior, and I’m from Sackets Harbor, New York — right up near the Canadian border. In my time here at Binghamton, I have served as an SA Congress representative, secretary to the VPSS, and am the current speaker of Congress of the Student Association.

Serving as a Congress representative reinforced my belief in the power of the student voice. The most exciting project I took on was writing and implementing S2324-R9: Resolution Calling on Elected Officials to Support Federal Protections for Children of Long-Term Visa Holders. This project reaffirmed my passion for civic engagement and demonstrated how students can drive real policy change.

As secretary to the vice president for student success, I got to know the inner workings of the VPSS office. I took on two main projects: a campaign advertising SA elections to the student body and an accessibility social media campaign, which the office continues to host today.

Outside of the SA, I’m the president of KnitWits, Binghamton’s knit & crochet club, where I get to spread my love for all things knit & crochet with the student body. Additionally, I’m a student researcher in the Political Science Department, where I use the statistical inference software Ecological Inference to determine districts in New York state that may be violating the Voting Rights Amendment (1965).

In my free time, you’ll probably find me crocheting, watching “Madam Secretary” on Netflix or skiing — depending on the season.

In the future, I hope to use data to promote the development of disadvantaged communities and advocate for social justice.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

As VPSS, I will work to help students reach their full potential by helping students help each other. Many students don’t realize that the SA is a resource for their success, and I want to change that. By giving students the tools to support one another, we can create positive change on campus. My platform accomplishes this through three pillars: mental health, civic engagement, and increased student outreach.

My first pillar is mental health. I want to create a confidential peer support group — similar to the VPSS’ Title IX Peer Advisors and SA Advocates — to help students navigate the on-campus mental health resources available to them. Additionally, I will collaborate with the University to host more Opioid Overdose Prevention & Mental Health First Aid Trainings — giving students the resources they need to help each other.

My second pillar is civic engagement. I look forward to continuing the VPSS’s Multicultural Voting Fair & Chalk the Vote to empower students to advocate for themselves through voting. Additionally, I want to work with the next speaker of the SA Congress to host an SA Congress GIM to encourage diverse students to get involved in the SA.

My third and final pillar is increased student outreach. I want to strengthen the SA’s connection with student organizations and launch a space where students can voice concerns, big or small, regardless of whether they think the SA is feasibly able to fix them. By meeting students where they are, we can make SA a more accessible resource.

Ultimately, I want to help students succeed by fostering a culture of peer support, engagement and advocacy. If elected, I’m ready to bring these initiatives to life.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background in the SA, as well as in clubs, has given me a multifaceted skill set to serve the campus community. As mentioned above, my experience as an SA representative, former secretary to the VPSS, and current speaker of Congress has improved my ability to collaborate with diverse groups of people and create meaningful solutions. My deep understanding of the SA and VPSS office will allow me to build on existing resources and expand opportunities for students from day one.

As the president of KnitWits, I see firsthand how clubs interact with the SA. This perspective will help me strengthen collaboration between student organizations and the SA to better support club success.

Finally, as a speaker of Congress, I have experience in leading tough conversations. I want the SA to be a space where students feel heard and where leadership takes action to address these concerns.

Overall, my experience in both the SA and student organizations has prepared me to be an effective, approachable and proactive VPSS who helps students succeed.

What is your favorite book of all time?

My favorite book of all time has to be “Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief.” It’s the book that sparked my love of reading when I was 10 years old and led me to discover so many other wonderful books.