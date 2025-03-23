Rome Maliha Close

Rome Maliha, a junior majoring in economics, is one of two candidates on the ballot for vice president for multicultural affairs, whose office advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, collaborating closely with several University offices and the multicultural community. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for vice president of multicultural affairs because I believe in the power of cultural connection. Experiencing different cultures while traveling the world has been one of the most enriching parts of my life, and I want to bring that same sense of exploration and cultural appreciation to Binghamton. Our campus is already incredibly diverse — we have so much of the world right here. My goal is to make that diversity more accessible, celebrated and unified for all students.

One of my mentors told me when I came to Bing, “You bring all of yourself to BU. You carve out your own space instead of shrinking to fit what’s acceptable.” I still remember that. It resonates deeply with me, and as VPMA, I want to help every student feel empowered to embrace their full identity and culture on campus so they can feel at home away from home.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

Hey! I’m Rome (as you know). I was born in Bangladesh, so I had the unique experience of growing up in two different continents (very fun). I’m very passionate about building community, and empowering women and children, and in large, people who need it, which is reflected in my previous roles.

Treasurer of JUMP (Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program): Bringing up 100-150 at-risk NYC youth, pairing them up with mentors (who are BU students) and helping them navigate their path to college to show them the opportunities available to them, so they realize they don’t have to stay where they are, there is a world full of opportunities waiting for them.

Events coordinator for PGS (Pretty Girl Sweat): Creating a supportive safe space where women can strengthen their minds, learn about their bodies and cultivate a sisterhood.

Programming & projects coordinator in the VPMA’s office, where I’ve had the opportunity to organize events like the Multicultural Extravaganza, a day dedicated to showcasing different cultures — like the fashion show I planned, and the food catering having various cultural foods — bringing together cultural orgs to celebrate the diversity on campus. Also planned the first ever Multicultural Professional Development Summit along with the President’s cabinet, collaborating with Fleishman, MRC and the Alumni Association.

My beliefs are also reflected in things beyond that as well. I’m very involved with the Multicultural Resource Center, currently planning my internship for credits coming up. Because of my advocacy, the MRC launched the first-ever Women of Color Summit in collaboration with SUNY Broome right here in our Mandela Room.

Outside of leadership, I love dancing (I’m performing for Bengali New Year, and the Henna Fashion Show!), boxing, Taekwondo, painting, and I’m a real estate associate working toward my Property & Casualty Insurance Certification. Fun fact: I took a gap year to travel before college and was also bald during that time! I love learning about human nature, exploring philosophies, what we are bound by whether it be physical or mental.

In the future, I plan to keep pushing boundaries and embracing every opportunity — because as I always say, the sky is not the limit, we can reach the stars if we aim for it! (I also wanted to be an astronaut when I was younger, and I watched interstellar the other day and cried my eyes out).

On a personal note, beating cancer was crazy so trust me when I tell you, there is no point in the limitations and social conditionings we see around us. It definitely solidified my belief in not only going after what you love no matter what but also cherishing everything we have that we love, because if not, we miss when life happens. Especially during times like this, we must work toward a united community where we do not take for granted all the opportunities afforded to us, and help students reach these resources.

I’m also a plant mother — blue hyacinth — name: Peri-winkle!! <333

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is centered around four C’s: communication, connection, collaboration and community to build a community where we not only feel like we belong but uphold an atmosphere of respect and appreciation for our differences. Anybody who’s a part of the multicultural community knows how disconnected and cliquey it can feel at times, and I aim to bridge that gap.

Some of the initiatives I have planned:

Continue our annual Multicultural Extravaganza so we can celebrate our cultural diversity and increase interaction within the multicultural community.

Continue hosting our Alumni of Color Networking Dinner and Professional Development Summit with Fleishman, MRC, and the Alumni Association to give students direct access to career mentorship and professional connections.

Create collaborations between orgs by giving them incentives like grants and sponsorships for their event so they can engage a bigger student body and create connections they may otherwise not have.

Launch Monthly Skill-Building Workshops: help students in multicultural orgs gain interpersonal and transferable career and leadership skills that will help them succeed in their orgs, and ensure the continuance of the org itself.

Introduce Monthly Fireside Chats with MRC & Q Center: Given the current circumstances, I believe it is of utmost importance to create open safe spaces for students to come and voice their concerns or ask for help or resources. Building community around shared experiences and uplifting the voices that are actively being silenced.

Expand Multicultural Events & Engagement: Strengthen our B-Friendly server to better connect students and organizations, and increase communication among cultural orgs to broaden reach and minimize conflicts (room booking war may never stop lol).

Advocate for Student Holiday Accommodations: Push for a student holiday exemption form, ensuring students can observe religious or cultural holidays without academic penalties!!!

We have so many parts of the world here to experience, it is a shame how much of our orgs struggle to engage the student body, and so many students end up feeling lonely. I aim to increase interconnectedness between the student body and support and representation for cultural orgs. I want to ensure that BU is a place where everyone feels like they belong, so we can #BUnited@BU.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Growing up in two different continents has genuinely given me a perspective that encompasses many different paths of life. My love for immersing myself in new cultures and traditions stems from my deep respect for our history as humans, the heritage we hold is engraved in our DNA, and it is as necessary to express as your need to breathe. You cannot be who you are without knowing where you come from. Learning our roots and growing from them is how we truly flourish, not by abandoning our past and ancestors but by embracing and honoring them.

This deep appreciation for our humanity and respect for every heritage is why I would do my utmost as VPMA to honor each and every student that is here. I am also Muslim, and Eid is one of our holidays but we don’t get the day off for it. One of the initiatives I want to complete is the student holiday exempt form where students will be able to celebrate their religious holidays that may not be acknowledged by the school.

One of the main reasons I came to BU was because of how much it strives to create an inclusive space for us all, and I want to see it continue especially at precarious times like these.

What is your favorite book of all time?

I actually used to be a bookworm (reading way beyond my grade level and now diagnosed with ADHD lolll), so this is a hard question. One of my favs is “Midnight Library” where in a brush with death, a woman gets to a library where she finds all the books of her lives that her different choices could have led her to. In the end she realizes, it’s not about what you don’t have, but about watering what you do.

Pain is inevitable but it is more important to know that there are people in your corner and to be content where you are. We all have things we lack but focusing on that negates the presence of everything we do.