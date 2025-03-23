Jestina Tam Close

Jestina Tam, a junior majoring in biology, is one of two candidates on the ballot for vice president for multicultural affairs, whose office advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, collaborating closely with several University offices and the multicultural community. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running to be VPMA because I want to continue fostering a community that emphasizes shared collaboration and belonging. During my time at Binghamton, I have had the opportunity to connect with, and feel accepted by, so many people from all different cultures. I have also been a part of the Student Association since my freshman year, when I was a minute taker, and that showed me a lot about the inner workings of SA, like how the committees and Congress meetings ran.

But I knew that I wanted to do more. As I sat through those meetings typing away, I realized that I wanted to help advocate for changes that students wanted, so I leapt at the opportunity to be the president’s chief of staff during my junior year.

As the chief of staff, I was exposed to a whole other side of SA; a side where I had the tools to take action. I was able to plan and help collaborate on meaningful projects and connect with departments like Fleishman and B-Healthy. I was able to advocate for initiatives like the “Holiday Off” form and the “Multicultural Networking Event” that would help students get nonrecognized religious holidays off and connect with diverse staff and alumni, respectively.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

As a junior, I have been a part of many clubs. During my freshman year, I was the survivor and caregiver coordinator at the American Cancer Society, a member of the Public Service Learning Community, a mentee in the Environment and Ecology Knowledge Community in the Emerging Leaders Program, a dancer in the Pakistani Student Association’s Mock Shaadi, and a member of the Bangali Student Association’s Gaye Holud. I also got involved in the Student Association as a minute taker.

During my sophomore year, I became a mentor for ELP under the Public Service Knowledge Community, a Biology 113 teacher’s assistant, the Hinman College Council’s service vice president, a dancer for the Indian International Student Union’s Tamasha, the Philippine-American League’s Barrio, the Bangali Student Association’s Pohela, and a model for the Henna Club’s first-ever fashion show. I continued being involved in the Student Association as a Minute Taker.

Currently, as a junior, I am an apartments assistant for Brandywine, a program assistant for ELP, a dancer for BSA’s Pohela, and a model for the Henna Club’s fashion show. In the Student Association, I am a receptionist and the chief of staff in the president’s cabinet.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

As the VPMA, I will “A.C.T. Now!”

A for Advocacy: I will advocate for the culture and diversity of Binghamton by continuing the “Multicultural Networking” event that started this year as a collaboration between the VPMA and president’s office. This event brought together diverse Binghamton alumni and staff who conversed with current students about their career journey.

I also plan on continuing my event “Party Safe,” an immersive initiative in collaboration with B-Healthy aimed at showing and teaching students “red flags” in social settings. After months of communication and planning, I hosted this event at Sexapalooza and it was a hit! Over 40 students came within two hours. My most memorable part of the night was when some students approached me and expressed how grateful they were to this event because they wished they had it their freshman year.

C for Collaboration: As mentioned previously, I really want to create a community focused on inclusivity and collaboration. Throughout my time at Binghamton, I have felt connected to all the clubs I have been a part of — even when I was not of that culture. This inviting and friendly atmosphere is what I want all students to feel; to be unafraid to explore new cultures. Because of this, I want to continue the peer mentorship program started by VPMA Krizia Yao where students from different cultures befriend and bring each other to explore their respective cultures.

T for Tributes: I want a mural placed in the University that celebrates all the multicultural organizations on campus. I want this to be visible so incoming students can see what organizations they could join.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Through my time at Binghamton, I have had many roles where I plan large-scale events, delegate roles and manage a team, and communicate with multiple outside organizations. Specifically, based on my experience in the Student Association — starting as a minute taker my freshman year and becoming a receptionist and the president’s chief of staff my junior year — I believe I am fit for this role because I have seen the SA run at multiple levels.

From being behind-the-scenes typing committee and Congress meetings to actively starting my own initiative, “Party Safe,” in collaboration with B-Healthy and delegating initiatives and roles to my teammates, I have learned to adapt and hone in on valuable skills.

What is your favorite book of all time?

“A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara. I truly enjoy how Yanagihara writes and captivates you into the book. Although the book is very tragic, it reminds me to constantly push forward and see the bright side of everything.