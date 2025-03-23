Gabriela Meza Close

Gabriela Meza, a junior majoring in economics, is running unopposed for the Student Association’s vice president for finance, whose office is responsible for establishing financial policy and approving large expenses and organizational expenditures. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for vice president for finance because I want to make a positive change on campus. I am very passionate about helping others and being a strong backbone for support. In this position, being available and kind are very significant factors. I want to make the VPF office a kind and welcoming place where students are free to ask questions, can express their needs, and feel cared about.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am involved in various different organizations on campus. Firstly, I am a general assistant to the VPF. This position has allowed me to interact with various different campus groups and learn how to serve them best. Another organization I take pride in is Association of Latino Professionals For America. This year, my fellow co-founders and I created the Binghamton chapter of the organization to be able to help Latino students from all majors learn the skills needed to develop their professional brand!

In the future, I plan on breaking out into the operations management industry. My passion for development and my background in analytics have provided me with the skills needed to succeed in the industry. This summer I have accepted a position as an operations management intern for Teachers Federal Credit Union where I will continue to build these skills!

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is centered around four pillars: Communication, Innovation, Reliability and Efficiency. I strive to create a supportive environment for students and promote positive change!

My first pillar addresses transparency for students. I hope to implement a feedback form for students to comment on the effectiveness of the VPF office. I will continue to improve the positions of assistant roles to ensure each organization is getting the best assistance possible.

Secondly, Innovation is necessary. Treasurer training is currently in person. I want to create an online treasurer training option for students who cannot make the in person training!

My third pillar is built on reliability. I want to be a trustworthy source for students and organizations. Kindness is key! Finally, I believe the efficiency of OCCT is very important. I hope to increase existing bus lines so students can safely travel to and from campus!

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

As a co-founder of ALPFA I have learned the importance of mentorship and being a resource for students. Giving back to students by helping them achieve their goals is something I am very passionate about. Our recently launched internship program has allowed me to use the knowledge I have gained throughout my time at Binghamton to provide mentorship to students who want to develop and strive professionally. This experience allows me to be able to offer a sense of community to the organizations and look to me and the rest of the Student Association for support.

What is your favorite book of all time?

My favorite book of all time is “The Hunger Games.” This book has been a favorite of mine since middle school, when I first read it.