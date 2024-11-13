Earlier in the day, before the panel of four BU alumni, a flag-raising was held outside the Couper Administration Building.

As part of Binghamton University’s Veteran’s Day celebration, a panel of veteran alumni discussed the impact of their experiences in the armed services on their time at BU.

Held in the University Union last Monday, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion worked alongside the Office of Veteran and Military Services, the Alumni Association and Campus Activities to organize the panel. It featured Paul Stroud, BU’s director of veteran and military services, Gary Hinaman ’66, MA ’72, Tuesday Brooks ’85, Justin Wintergrass ’17 and Dwayne Edwards ’04, the last of whom attended via Zoom.

The panel followed a flag-raising ceremony outside the Couper Administration Building at noon. Panelists discussed the role the military played in their educational career and personal growth, the transition from military to civilian life through education, balancing education and service responsibilities and improving support for student veterans in universities and veteran’s centers.

Hinaman said his training aided his transition from military life to college and eventually to a career after service. He said the discipline and willingness to follow orders helped him earn an opportunity to work with Texaco, a gas company.

“It’s certainly served me well and taught me a lot of things,” Hinaman said. “I think the military training that I received from both basic training, combat engineering, [advanced individual training], Infantry, [Officer Candidate School] and the Ranger School was extremely helpful especially as I came out and got in the business world.”

Brooks described different paths into adulthood and careers, saying that young people often do not acknowledge how much a campus provides them — especially through food, housing and community. She compared this to how the military provides for basic needs, saying there are several potential routes for students considering a college education and joining the military.

“I was just going to say that I think young people in general need to realize that there’s no rush,” Brooks said. “No rush into adulting. It’s hard over here. So go to school, stay in school, be in school as long as you can, and then you can even go into the military.”

Wintergrass spoke about a liaison program he participated in as a member of the Veterans Student Union on campus and ROTC. Through this experience, he connected veterans with people like himself who were considering military service. He also helped to spread the word about events and coordinate with others to foster a stronger community. Describing his time as rewarding, he said it helped him learn from veterans and gain leadership skills.

The panelists shared anecdotes from their time at BU and commented on the changes implemented since they were students. They agreed that similar panels and get-togethers should happen more often.

“I think the whole idea of getting them in contact with other veterans could be something that the University could do,” Hinaman said. “Have a mixer, have a get-together, have a luncheon, so that if you’re a veteran acknowledge these people, say thank you. I’ve been home since 1971. This is the first time I’ve ever been invited to something like this.”