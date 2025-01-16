Located right off of campus, this Denny's location is just one of many to face recent closure.

Upon returning to campus this semester, students will face a culinary change just off campus, as the popular Denny’s location has permanently closed. Officially shutting its doors on Dec. 23, a sign on the front door of the Vestal Parkway storefront announced its permanent closure, thanking staff and guests for their ongoing loyalty.

“Deciding to close a restaurant is never an easy decision,” Denny’s Media Team wrote to Pipe Dream. “Denny’s has 33 other locations in New York, and one nearby at 1250 Upper Front St. We’d like to thank our team members and local community for their love of the Denny’s brand.”

Despite its off-campus location, the restaurant was within walking distance of the University. Open late into the night, students would flock in groups to order a chocolate milkshake or a stack of buttermilk pancakes with friends. As they discussed the 10-page papers they were actively procrastinating or the latest romantic interest from their biology class, students could find time away from the Lecture Hall or their dormitories and immerse themselves in a small piece of the Vestal community.

“That Denny’s was so conveniently located, affordable and welcoming that it really made for the perfect easy night out with campus friends,” wrote Liam Steele, a junior majoring in environmental science. “I find it hard to believe business was going bad for that location with all this in mind. I’m left confused and honestly pretty sad. Many a good memory was [made] there.”

Offering an array of classic diner food, Denny’s was traditionally known for its 24-hour revolving door of patrons. However, the joint is also undergoing some other changes, including alterations to its menu and loosening up on the 24-hour requirements, CNN reported. Steve Dunn, the executive vice president and chief global development officer of Denny’s, said keeping a restaurant open 24 hours isn’t always feasible considering the small number of customers taking advantage of their services during those hours.

This is a common trend post-COVID-19, as many restaurants have begun cutting back on their operating hours. In April, CNN reported that from 2020 to 2024, 24-hour restaurant service saw an 18 percent decline and that “New York [City] has lost 13 [percent] of its 24-hour restaurants.”

In October, CNN reported that Denny’s would be closing 150 locations over the following year. The Vestal Parkway Denny’s is just one of the many to be shut down, with 50 closing before the start of 2025. The company is primarily shutting down “underperforming restaurants” contributing to financial decline. It plans on beginning a renovation campaign to address its dated appearance and other inconsistent practices.

Denny’s has been in operation since 1953, originally as a California coffee and donut shop called Danny’s Donuts. Following a few other name changes, by 1961 one of its founders, Harold Butler, eventually settled on a simpler version — Denny’s. In its over 70 years of business, it has drawn customers across the country.

“I loved it because my perception of American culture coming in leaned [heavily] on the diner and Denny’s side,” wrote Jithin George ‘24.

For students still looking to enjoy a classic American meal at a Denny’s, the Front Street location is the next closest to the University and is open 24 hours.