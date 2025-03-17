Rilind “Ry” Rugova and Emily Arriaga Sandoval, both seniors majoring in psychology, traveled to universities in England, Scotland and the Netherlands for a two-week-long fully funded research exprience.

Rilind “Ry” Rugova and Emily Arriaga Sandoval, both seniors majoring in psychology, embarked on the trip as undergraduate research assistants for Kimberly Jaussi, an associate professor in the School of Management. They began assisting Jaussi in January 2024 as blind coders for a collaborative project with researchers at Durham University in the United Kingdom and as undergraduate research assistants. Motivated by an interest in industrial and organizational psychology, Rugova and Arriaga’s research centers around inclusive leadership and organizational management.

“We both began our academic journeys at Westchester Community College, where we earned our associate degrees before transferring to Binghamton University,” Rugova wrote to Pipe Dream. “Coming from low-income backgrounds as children of immigrants — whose education was cut short — higher education wasn’t always an obvious path for us. However, through hard work and research opportunities like this one, we’ve been able to immerse ourselves in academic and professional experiences we never imagined possible.”

Rugova is part of the McNair Scholars Program, a federal TRIO program that provides financial support for first-generation students and students historically underrepresented in graduate studies to pursue research. Binghamton University is one of four SUNY institutions to offer this program, which Rugova said was “instrumental” in preparing him for graduate-level study and higher education.

“It has particularly motivated me to ensure that I gain international research experience — hence why we pursued this grant through Harpur Edge and proposed conducting research abroad over spring break,” Rugova wrote. “McNair has not only supported my academic aspirations but also reinforced the importance of expanding my network, gaining hands-on research experience, and preparing for the rigor of graduate school.”

Arriaga and Rugova arrived in the U.K. at the end of February, where they met with Olga Epitropaki and Maria Kakarika, professors at Durham University’s Business School who co-authored their study, collaborating with them in their research. They also accompanied Jaussi to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Vrije University in the Netherlands, where they met with Ph.D. students and attended research presentations.

They attended workshops in the U.K. and the Netherlands, the first of which discussed the importance of creativity and art in the workplace and education. The second workshop was a feedback session with the Leadership Quarterly, a social science- and leadership-focused journal, allowing them to observe individuals looking to publish research papers.

“We have essentially been PhD students ourselves, presenting our research whilst learning about other topics,” Arriaga wrote. “The connections we have made through this trip range from friends, mentors, professors, editors, colleagues, leadership scholars, women in power, etc.”

“Our professional development and business etiquette has been refined and enhanced through this experience as well,” she added. “It has been especially inspiring for me seeing many women in power and leadership roles.”

The Harpur High-Impact Student Learning Endowment that Rugova and Arriaga won provides students with up to $4,000 to participate in University-approved research or professional internship programs, with priority given to students with financial need.

Rugova said that as first-generation students, they do not have access to the same “built-in professional networks” others do, which made the experience more impactful.

“The workshops we’ve attended in Durham and Amsterdam have connected us with scholars, researchers, and professionals in ways that would have otherwise been out of reach,” he wrote. “The outcome of this trip will be a massive boost to our professional and academic development — enhancing our research, expanding our network, and preparing us for the next steps in our careers.”