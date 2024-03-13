Ryan Miller, a junior majoring in English, is one of three candidates on the ballot for the Student Association’s (SA) vice president for programming (VPP) — an office that chairs the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) and offers guidance for students planning events. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

I decided to run for VPP because I would love to continue to bring my campus community together through SAPB events. I am very passionate about what SAPB can do for students. These events provide students a chance to feel connected with each other, and give a much needed break from hectic schedules and academics. I have many ideas for events that students will not just enjoy, but can participate in, providing more opportunities to see an incredible range of entertainment and talent. I am so grateful that I have had the opportunity to plan events for the [student] body, and I would love to continue this on a larger scale while providing more opportunities for student involvement.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am a very creative person with many different passions. I am an English literature and rhetoric major and a graphic design minor, so I love to read, write and create art. I love music, especially discovering new artists. I am currently the vice festivals chair of the [SAPB], which has been the most incredible experience, and it has inspired me to run for VPP. I hope to work in entertainment, publishing or media one day.

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

My goal as VPP is to ensure that students are excited about all of the events that we have to offer, and are always provided with opportunities for involvement and feedback. If elected, I plan on expanding student involvement by having more opportunities for student participation in events. For example, I want to provide more events like Battle of the Bands, where students can perform not just music, but dance, comedy or any other talent they wish to share with our campus! There is such a diverse range of student talent at Binghamton [University], and I hope to showcase this as much as possible.

Additionally, I want to increase SAPB’s collaboration with different clubs — such as dance or music groups — as well as provide more opportunities for SAPB volunteer committee members to participate in event planning. I aim to improve on outreach by implementing tabling in different locations and more often around campus so students are better informed about events, performance opportunities, chances for involvement and have an easy way to share their feedback and desires.

Accompanying this, I will increase our advertising around campus to connect with more students, especially with those who may not see social media posts about events. I want student voices to be heard. In addition to holding office hours for students who want to provide feedback about SAPB events, I will open up an anonymous suggestion box for students to share requests and critiques. I will prioritize the student body, ensuring their representation in all events, fulfilling their wishes and bringing events that everyone loves.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

The combination of my academic career, SAPB position and interests equips me with a very creative perspective to event planning for the student body. As vice festivals chair, I gained valuable insights about how large scale events work, and I have learned a lot about what the student body likes to see from our events. I have experience with agents, show production, marketing and more, so I have a well rounded background with relevance to the position as a whole. I am passionate about ensuring that all students feel there is an event catered to their interests, and my experiences on SAPB and outside of school will allow me to make this happen.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

Lost Dog [Cafe and Lounge].