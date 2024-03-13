Atticus Fauci, a sophomore majoring in economics, is one of three candidates on the ballot for the Student Association’s (SA) vice president for programming (VPP) — an office that chairs the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) and offers guidance for students planning events. His responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

Although I’ve been attending SAPB events my whole life, this past year I have fallen in love with the work SAPB does. Helping organize events such as Giancarlo Esposito was the highlight of my year — seeing an event I worked so hard on be so successful was everything to me and that is the exact reason why I wanted to run again. I love this work, and I’ve been successful in the past and, if given the opportunity, I am excited for many more events just like it.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

My favorite pastime is listening and finding good music, which comes in handy for my radio show — every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m to 10 a.m. I’m also currently the president of College Democrats and a club lacrosse E-Board member. My favorite organization, of course, being SAPB. My grandmother taught me piano when I was little, and [I] love playing when I get a chance, along with currently learning the bass guitar. On a warm day, I love to go out and skate — still trying to perfect my kickflip. I don’t know what my future holds but hopefully I’ll be living in [New York City] or a major metropolitan area — that’s where the people are. My dream job is to be the [chief operations officer] of my own company!

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

My goal is to make SAPB the most well-known organization at [Binghamton University] and to become more integrated in the student body, clubs and the various communities here at [BU]. I plan to do this with new programming initiatives, creative and more advanced marketing strategies and taking advantage of established connections.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

From an administrative side, I’ve been in leadership positions planning events for students my entire college career, spanning from Newing [College’s] social [vice president] to president of College Democrats, including my time on the insights committee where we planned and organized events such as Giancarlo and spring semester speaker.

When talking about SAPB, I’ve grown up attending SAPB events. I saw Post Malone at the Events Center and Pete Davidson at the Anderson Center. I remember Gunna being the biggest thing at my high school and the fact that he was in town was huge. My hometown connections were crucial when we had to organize the move from [the Mandela Room] to [the Anderson Center] for Giancarlo, for Marnie Wrighter, [who] runs the box office for the Anderson Center, is a close family friend. Before I even got to college I fell in love with SAPB programming, and now being here for a couple years I’m hoping to combine my roots and my experience into a great year for programming.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

Tough question — my grandmother would be mad if I didn’t say Little Venice, but Lost Dog [Cafe and Lounge] has never failed me. Los Tapatios has my all time favorite food, yet if I am basing this off of consumption, I will have to choose [Maryam’s Taste of Halal]. Good quality food for cheap, plus so many options.