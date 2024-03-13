Najat Hussein, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is one of two candidates on the ballot for the Student Association’s (SA) vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA) — an office that advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, collaborating closely with several University offices and the multicultural community to achieve that goal. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

I am running for VPMA because I would like the opportunity to use my ideas to help my fellow students. As a current co-projects and programming director and [an] active member of the multicultural community, I have learned what the [SA] can do, as well as its limitations, so I believe I can effectively advocate for underrepresented groups on campus.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am currently the co-programming director for the National Association of Black Accountants — NABA Binghamton Chapter — co-projects and co-programming Director for the VPMA office, a student manager at [University Tutorial Services and a] former African Student Organization co-public relations chair. My hobbies include looking at vintage cameras on eBay, watching sewing projects on TikTok and making pasta. I hope to be a public sector consultant after graduation, but I would also love to work in creative marketing for a skincare brand one day.

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

I have created my platform around expanding resources available to students of color in need, creating a system to directly support and advocate for the multicultural community, fostering stronger relationships between students, alumni and faculty of color, highlighting individual talents and enhancing cultural awareness through collaboration.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background motivates me to take action as a member of multiple marginalized groups myself, and my personal connection to multicultural issues has made me see areas that which the campus community can improve in supporting students.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

My favorite restaurant in Binghamton is Thai Time. I love their drunken noodles and Thai iced tea.