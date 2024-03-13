Caitlin McMahon, a junior majoring in accounting, is one of two candidates on the ballot for the Student Association’s (SA) vice president for finance (VPF) — an office responsible for setting financial policy and approving large expenses and organizational expenditures. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

Working as an assistant for the current VPF has been an amazing experience and really opened my eyes to the inner workings of the [SA]. I have been able to witness all of the hard work organizations go through to provide an impactful campus community. I am running for this position because I want to be able to support student groups, so they can continue bringing unique events and new ideas to campus. I believe I will be able to leverage my experience in the VPF office to introduce feasible and meaningful improvements to our community.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

My name is Caitlin, and I am a junior studying accounting with a concentration in finance. I have had the opportunity to work under the current VPF for the past two years and serve as the head assistant. On campus, I am the vice president for internal development of the Finance Society, the Communication Services Sector Head of the Binghamton Investment Fund and the vice president of development for the [PricewaterhouseCoopers] Scholars Program. This summer I am interning in investment banking at Evercore in the Equity Capital Markets group. I enjoy baking, crocheting and watching “The Great British Baking Show” in my free time!

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

My platform is centered around four pillars — approachability, responsibility, efficiency and transparency.

My biggest goal if elected VPF is to help take the financial burden off of organization members by finding an alternative payment method for in-store purchases. Additionally, I will work to provide an online modular treasurer training accessible throughout the year, while maintaining in-person training allowing the choice that best suits students. On top of that, I will prioritize making myself easily accessible to student groups and will place a focus on improving [Off Campus College Transport] communication regarding routes and ETA SPOT.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

In my Finance Society [E-Board] role, I led the process of becoming SA chartered and am currently going through budget applications. I believe experiencing the chartering process and being treasurer trained provides me with a deeper understanding of the support organizations need from the [SA]. I also believe my experience as an assistant within the VPF office provides me with a deeper knowledge base that I can draw upon to help student groups.

Last year I was a general assistant, where I would look over vouchers and answer general questions. I have also been the travel and contracts assistant this year in addition to head assistant. Each role has allowed me to become very familiar with the Financial Policies and Procedures and the dedication required from the VPF.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

Definitely Thai Time. Half-price sushi is a regular occurrence with my roommates!