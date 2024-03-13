Christopher Ribaric, a junior majoring in accounting, is one of three candidates on the ballot for Student Association (SA) president — an office that chairs the organization’s E-Board and serves as its primary representative. His responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

I decided to run for president to continue serving the student body, as I have since freshman year. I know that there are many issues, both internal and external, that the [SA] faces. I have quite literally seen it all throughout my tenure here, and I believe this makes me uniquely qualified to get the job done.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

I was born in [New York City] to a Croatian immigrant family from the island of Rab. I moved to Long Island, where I graduated from New Hyde Park Memorial High School. I hope to couple my accounting degree with a J.D. and attend law school after I graduate from here. I’ve been a soccer player my entire life, and a die-hard supporter of Liverpool F.C. Unfortunately, I have also had to suffer with the curse of being a Jets, Mets and Knicks fan, which has given me immeasurable anxiety and stress.

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

The platform focuses on four key areas.

Utilizing Congress to implement meaningful changes on campus and strengthen student governance.

Emphasizing mental health by advancing relevant legislation, promoting suicide prevention and ensuring adequate resources and awareness.

Changing internal culture to foster collaboration and transparency within the [SA], including open communication and feedback mechanisms.

Enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability by increasing visibility of multicultural groups, reviewing sustainability practices and facilitating ongoing dialogue with multicultural organization leaders.

These initiatives aim to improve governance, student well-being, inclusivity and environmental stewardship on campus.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Growing up in an immigrant household is difficult. Growing up in a Croatian immigrant household is VERY difficult. There’s a lot of multilingual yelling, broken English, chaos and general confusion, but we always find a way to make things work. I feel like that kind of resilience and fortitude is resonant with most students here at Binghamton [University]. Life throws us many curveballs, especially as college students, but we learn how to become strong and adaptable through it all. I can promise to bring that same adaptability and resourcefulness as president.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

My favorite restaurant in Binghamton is the Lost Dog [Cafe and Lounge].