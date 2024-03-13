Batia Rabin, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is running unopposed for Student Association (SA) executive vice president (EVP) — an office responsible for all non-financial administrative oversight of all SA-chartered organizations and the management of the B-Engaged platform. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been edited for clarity.

1. Why did you decide to run for this SA E-Board position?

I decided to run for EVP because it is a natural continuance of my current position, [Internal Affairs Committee (IA)] Chair, and I wanted to do something different next year. Also, I thought I could do well in the role.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m on the E-Board of Knitwits, so naturally some of hobbies include knitting and crocheting. I don’t really have any clear career plans for the future.

3. Describe your platform in a succinct way.

My platform is that I want to help more students, especially clubs, achieve their goals — so making more storage accessible, explaining why things are happening the way they are within the EVP’s office and trying to move UFest to Sunday.

4. How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

As I’ve said before, I’m the current IA chair, so I already have experience helping new clubs get their provisional charter and working with established clubs to change their constitutions. Being the EVP will just help me reach a wider variety of clubs to help.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Binghamton?

I don’t really have a favorite restaurant in Binghamton. I don’t eat out that much.