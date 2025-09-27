Led by the EY Student Leaders program, the project will teach networking and workplace skills to high schoolers at the Owego Free Academy.

A group of students from Binghamton University’s School of Management launched a mentorship program at a public high school in Owego, New York earlier this month.

The partnership with Owego Free Academy will last throughout the 2025-2026 academic year. Around 86 students from the Ernst & Young Student Leaders Program, which helps develop students into future business leaders, will lead one-on-one mentoring sessions with the high schoolers.

College mentors and OFA students will be divided into four cohorts: first-year students will mentor Owego seniors through the college admissions process; sophomores will lead sessions on resume building, mock interviews and LinkedIn profile editing; juniors will help students consult with Hawkeye Graphics, a “student-led graphic design and print shop” at OFA; and seniors will serve as program advisors.

Phil Schofield ‘09, MAT ‘10, OFA’s principal, told Pipe Dream that he believes the new program will help students explore their future career paths and build key soft skills.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, academic knowledge alone is no longer enough to prepare students for long-term success,” Schofield wrote in an email. “Building communication, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving is just as critical. These skills form the foundation for thriving in both higher education and the workforce. They influence how individuals interact with others, navigate challenges, and contribute meaningfully to any team or organization.”

“I believe this partnership could benefit the EY students just as much as our students at Owego,” he continued.

The idea for the partnership was first proposed by Olivia Pasquale ‘12, MPA ’17, director of the EY Student Leaders Program. Pasquale, who is also the director of career services at SOM, told Pipe Dream her role is to ensure the OFA partnership provides “high-quality mentorship” to students and aligns with the broader objectives of the leadership program.

The project is co-led by Hailey Chin, the EY social impact chair and a sophomore majoring in business administration, and Matthew Qu, the vice president of social impact and a junior majoring in accounting.

In an interview with Pipe Dream, Qu stressed the importance of students developing networking and communication skills early on, even before entering the workforce.

“With the way that the job market currently is, the earlier you can start, the better,” Qu said. “And so getting exposure to these sorts of things, regardless of what field you’re in, eventually everyone probably is going to have to get a job. And so, by learning even anything now, is a little head start above the rest of the people around you. So, that’s our incentive there.”

Last Thursday, Chin and Qu officially launched the project at OFA’s career center. Over three class periods, they taught students from eighth to 12th grade how to network and make elevator pitches.

To participate in the EY program, first or second-year students can apply in the spring semester for admission in the fall. Some prospective SOM students can also be invited before their freshman year begins.

If successful, the project, funded with support from EY alumni, will run annually at OFA and potentially other high schools in the region. Qu wrote that the EY program was also coordinating a trip with OFA students to the University toward the end of the semester.

“It’s been rewarding to see how this program not only supports Owego students in reaching their goals but also strengthens our university students’ leadership and sense of community,” Pasquale wrote. “I’m proud of the impact we’re making together.”