As a founding member and the chief marketing officer of Interlix Staffing, Richard Paredes, a senior majoring in business administration, has been instrumental in building a recruitment company that identifies and connects talent from developing countries with small businesses and startups in the United States.

As chief marketing officer, Paredes leads a team based in Latin America creating high-impact content to guide clients and candidates through the recruitment landscape. He strives to craft a brand image emphasizing professionalism and quality, moving Interlix forward as a leader in its field.

In addition to developing educational videos and flyers, Paredes oversees the Interlix Podcast, a side project providing a platform for influential entrepreneurs to share their stories. Through their podcast, Interlix aims to create meaningful connections between business owners and professionals by sharing insights on recruitment and industry trends.

Despite its success, getting Interlix off the ground was not without challenges. Paredes said one of the biggest hurdles was surviving the first year financially, as they worked to establish a network and build trust with clients without seeing any revenue.

“Building a startup from scratch required a lot of persistence and patience, especially as we focused on establishing our network, refining our processes, and delivering quality service to clients without seeing immediate financial returns,” Paredes wrote.

He described this period as a test of resilience, a quality he believes has been critical in pushing the company forward.

The idea for Interlix Staffing originated in 2022 at Babson College, when Sebastian, Paredes’ cousin and the chief executive officer of Interlix, attended a networking event called “Venture Cafe.” There, he connected a business owner seeking a software developer with another cousin of theirs in Ecuador who was looking for remote work. The collaboration was successful, and the client, impressed by the developer’s quality of work and affordability, paid a recruitment fee, according to Paredes. This encounter inspired the vision for Interlix Staffing — to bridge gaps in the labor market by sourcing top talent from Latin America.

Interlix’s recent Forbes feature highlights one of the company’s success stories — the placement of an accountant from Buenos Aires at a New Jersey Certified Public Accountant firm. The client quickly recognized the value of hiring internationally, realizing they could employ two skilled accountants for the cost of one U.S.-based hire. This success story led to the Forbes feature, which has generated significant interest from potential clients.

“Since the article was published, the response has been incredible,” Paredes said. “We’ve received interest from numerous potential clients, which has been vital for our growth, as the feature provided us with a level of credibility and recognition that’s hard to achieve otherwise.”

For Paredes, balancing his academic commitments with running a growing business has required him to hone his time management and communication skills.

Reflecting on his future, Paredes said he plans to continue with the company full-time after graduation, highlighting their recent growth that has reinforced his commitment to expanding its impact in the recruitment industry. He expressed his hopes to recruit additional interns from Binghamton University, inspired by the talent at his alma mater and eager to provide students with real-world experience.

Reflecting on his journey, Paredes credits his cousin Sebastian and a mentor for shaping his entrepreneurial mindset from an early age. This legacy, Paredes said, motivates him to strive for excellence and continue building the company they both envisioned. Addressing the advice he would give to aspiring student entrepreneurs, Paredes emphasized the importance of time management, calculated risks and building a strong support network.

“Time management is essential; balancing classes, exams, and entrepreneurial pursuits requires discipline and a clear structure to ensure both areas get the attention they need,” Paredes said.

He also spotlighted the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive people who share similar values and ambitions, which he said is crucial in overcoming the challenges of entrepreneurship. With his experiences and insights, Paredes is not only making strides in the recruitment industry but also inspiring fellow students at Binghamton. As Interlix Staffing continues to grow, Paredes remains committed to using his platform to connect talent and create opportunities, setting an example for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Gabby Hanellin, a junior majoring in business administration, described Paredes’ achievements as inspiring for other SOM students.

“I think that seeing a student within SOM receive an achievement like this is very inspiring for other students who may have similar goals and aspirations, but are too scared and unsure of the resources and support that are available to them through SOM,” Hannelin said. “This accomplishment is a great example of how taking an initiative and utilizing the tools that SOM provides for its students can lead to monumental success, and I think Richard is definitely paving the way for more students within SOM to take their first steps in entrepreneurship.”