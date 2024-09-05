Lumber taken from the Rockefeller Christmas tree has been repurposed to aid families in building their Habitat for Humanity home since 2007.

Broome County Habitat for Humanity will use lumber from the approximately 80-foot-tall Norway spruce to build three sheds alongside new houses.

After making a show-stopping appearance in Rockefeller Center this past December, the Vestal Christmas Tree returned to its Broome County roots.

Since 2007, the lumber from each year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree has been repurposed by Habitat for Humanity to aid families in building a home. Until this year, the tree was taken to an affiliate in Newburgh, New York because of its proximity to New York City.

For the first year, however, the trees will be returned to their hometowns. The Vestal tree, a Norway Spruce, was sent to a mill where it was then cut into dimensional lumber. Broome County Habitat for Humanity received material from the tree — 2 inches x 6 inches x 8 feet — to be used in the building of Habitat homes on Aug. 6.

“I was shocked, shocked to hear we were getting it,” said Broome County Habitat’s executive director Lateisha Judge-Ulrich. “I was really excited, but I didn’t expect it. I had no clue it was coming. I got a random call earlier this year, and they told me that we were going to be receiving the tree back.”

Because it is a soft pine, the lumber provided by the tree is not framing-grade lumber, according to Judge-Ulrich. She added that little dimensional lumber comes from one tree because only about two-thirds of the tree is utilized from roots to stump. The shipping weight, about 1,100-1,200 pounds, consists of 20-25 boards total, which are traditionally not meant for building, but reinforcing a house.

Broome Habitat has decided to use the materials acquired mainly to build three sheds, which Judge-Ulrich said they generally build alongside every home for homeowners to store a lawn mower or other outdoor tools. Judge-Ulrich described the local Habitat affiliate’s broader plans.

“We are going to be building a house,” she said. “We are supposed to be breaking ground this week. It is very exciting. We are very happy about that. That will be what we build the shed with.”

The Vestal tree which stood around 80 feet tall, was cut last year at the home of Jacqueline McGinley, an assistant professor of social work, before beginning its trip to Manhattan. Chosen by Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, it stood representing a piece of the community in the Big Apple for the past holiday season.

Habitat for Humanity has done work in over 70 countries helping to improve the living conditions of more than 59 million people since 1976. They work in home construction, neighborhood revitalization and disaster response, among other services.

“Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so that more people are able to live in affordable and safe homes,” their website reads. “Our advocacy efforts focus on policy reform to remove systemic barriers preventing low-income and historically underserved families from accessing adequate, affordable shelter.”