McKenzie Skrastins, the current Student Association president and a junior majoring in mathematics, is one of two candidates on the ballot for SA president, an office that chairs the organization’s E-Board and serves as its primary representative. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of serving as the Student Association president. With my cabinet, I’ve launched a range of initiatives, from organizing the “Org Mixer” — a networking event designed to foster collaboration among student leaders — to hosting panels that connect students from underrepresented high schools with Binghamton’s student leaders, bridging the gap and inspiring future success.

While I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, I recognize that our work is far from over. There is still so much more to be done to create a more inclusive, dynamic and empowering campus environment, and I remain committed to pushing for even greater impact. Next year, I aim to lead initiatives that I was unable to implement this year or that emerged too late in the year to put into action effectively.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

My name is McKenzie, and I’m from Queens! I currently serve as the 2024-25 Student Association president, following my role as the 2023-24 chief of staff in the president’s cabinet.

Beyond the Student Association, I am the director of internal affairs for Binghamton’s chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the National Honorary Mathematics Society, and an active member of the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation and the Collegiate Sciences and Technology Entry Program. My research experience spans both Binghamton and other institutions, with a primary focus on bioinformatics and biostatistics.

In my free time, I enjoy reading, building LEGO and playing card games. I was a girl scout for 13 years, and I still own all of my vests.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

As the face of the SA, I’ve prioritized being approachable so that both organizations and students feel comfortable reaching out to me. Over the past year, my team and I have met with SA organizations over 100 times, spoken in more than 20 classes and engaged with countless students. In every conversation, I ask for feedback to ensure our initiatives truly reflect student needs. Continued outreach will be my focus as the 2025-26 SA president.

Next year, I plan to build on these efforts by focusing on supporting newly formed clubs and SA businesses, making sure our work represents as much of the student population as possible. Next year, a few of the many initiatives I will continue are:

a. Revitalizing the Regalia Project, which collects gently used graduation regalia for donation to the TRIO Office

b. Collaborating with representatives at the Bartle library to create an archive for student organizations.

c. Hosting the “Multicultural Professional Development Summit,” connecting students with diverse alumni and recruiters while equipping them with tools to navigate multicultural workplaces.

Some initiatives I’d like to start:

d. Adding a feature to the OCCT website that updates students on when a bus is full and won’t be making any more stops

e. Working with the VPMA to improve the calendar for large-scale club events

f. Increasing off-campus participation by expanding SA’s presence downtown

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background allows me to bridge the gap between students who are deeply involved in the Student Association and those who have never engaged with it. Having served in the SA president’s office for nearly two years — first as chief of staff and now as president — I deeply understand the role’s responsibilities and its potential to create meaningful change.

At the same time, I spent an entire year at Binghamton without any SA involvement, giving me insight into what it’s like to be a student outside of the organization’s reach. Because of this, I am uniquely positioned to make the SA more accessible and impactful. I can advocate for students who feel unheard, ensure our initiatives address real student needs and use my experience to strengthen both student organizations and campuswide engagement. My goal is to make sure every student feels represented and supported.

What is your favorite book of all time?

My favorite book of all time is “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë. I first read it during my senior year of high school with my book club and immediately fell in love with its narrative and characters. Jane’s unwavering sense of self-worth resonated deeply with me. Though many around her assumed she was weak and passive, she consistently defied those misconceptions, proving that quiet strength can be just as powerful as outspoken defiance.

One of the most striking moments in the novel comes when Mr. Rochester warns Jane that if she leaves, she will be utterly alone, with not a single person in the world to care about her. Despite his emotional manipulation, Jane firmly advocates for her personal beliefs by declaring, “I care for myself. The more solitary, the more friendless, the more unsustained I am, the more I will respect myself.” In this moment, Jane is not just standing up for herself in the face of rejection; she is asserting that her self-respect and personal convictions cannot be swayed by fear or isolation. Her refusal to compromise her values, even at great personal cost, left a lasting impression on me.

This book is one of the reasons I am so passionate about advocacy. It taught me that advocating for myself and others is not simply about defiance; it’s about standing firm in our beliefs, asserting our worth and defending our right to uphold what we know to be true. Jane’s resilience in the face of adversity has shaped the way I approach advocacy, ensuring that every voice, especially those often overlooked, has the chance to be heard and respected.