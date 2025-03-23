Joseph Kornblum Close

Joseph Kornblum, a junior majoring in business administration, is one of two candidates on the ballot for SA president, the office that chairs the organization’s E-Board and serves as its primary representative. His responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I’m confident that I can make a real impact on campus, which is why I’m running. The SA should be as dynamic as the students it represents! Having multiple candidates brings different perspectives, and I am ready to bring innovative solutions to improve campus life. Based on my experiences as a representative in the SA Congress, where I worked to promote open dialogue and strengthen our campus, and my current role as president of the Off Campus College Council, I have firsthand knowledge of how to bring real change to students.

I want to build upon past accomplishments and implement new initiatives that will not only improve student life but also help prepare us for success in the next stages of life. A major focus of my platform is enhancing professional development opportunities for students. At the end of the day, we’re all here to set ourselves up for future success — whether that means landing an internship, securing a job or building a professional network. I am dedicated to making Binghamton a place where students can gain the skills, connections and experiences they need to succeed in their college experience and beyond.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m a junior studying business administration in the School of Management. I’ve been privileged to be involved in a variety of clubs and leadership roles on campus. I founded Binghamton’s GeoGuessr Club around two years ago, and I’m currently the president of OC3, where I work to support and connect off-campus students. Before that, I served as an OC3 Congress representative for a year.

I’m also the treasurer for MEOR and have been involved with the Management Consulting Group, TAMID and Chabad throughout my college experience. Beyond clubs, I’ve had the opportunity to TA for Intro to Theater 102, Astronomy 114 and a mentor for Management 111, which has been a great way to connect with students and faculty.

I’m a huge Detroit Lions fan (finally some good seasons!) and love the outdoors — camping trips are unreal. Geography and traveling are big passions of mine. Over spring break, I backpacked through El Salvador and Colombia, and I’m always looking for new places and cultures to learn from and about. Professionally, I’m passionate about management information systems and consulting which I intent to pursue a career in.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform centers around improving student life both on and off campus. I will utilize the SA’s resources to strengthen professional development opportunities for all students. I will work closely with pre-professional organizations and all clubs to ensure they have the resources they need, facilitate funding to bring in guest speakers and host networking events and promote career-building workshops to give students the tools to succeed.

I will introduce a workshop series to help students maximize their online presence and take advantage of professional opportunities. I am and will be open to meet with any and all students to hear their concerns and in turn, use that information to provide our campus with the best resources possible. Mental health is so important, and I want to recognize all that has been done and is being made to support students — it’s essential to student life. I will continue to advance awareness of services, and making it easier for students to access support when they need it. I will work to distribute clear, accessible information on available resources and continue meeting with students to better understand their concerns.

As president, I will work with the SA E-Board and administration to continue ensuring campus safety and well-being while fostering a more open and inclusive environment where all student voices are heard. With this in mind, I will establish a Campus Safety Board within the SA to address security concerns, provide students with a direct platform to voice issues and collaborate with administration to implement real solutions that will work to benefit both on- and off-campus students.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

I come from a family of four brothers (including myself) and a mom and dad where we all loved and respected one another despite our differences. We are all very close and despite our different stages in life still manage to spend quality time together. In addition, I graduated from a small high school where everyone knew one another and looked out for each other. The sense of community, inclusivity and support that I grew up with has shaped my leadership style, and my commitment to make sure that every student has a place where they feel heard and valued.

As SA president, I will work hard to ensure that all students feel that they have a voice and that their concerns and needs are met on campus. I will organize events that foster opportunities for students to socialize, develop friendships and build a close-knit campus community. Beyond that, I will focus on ensuring that every student — whether they’re from in state, out of state or an international student — feels welcomed and empowered to make the most of their time at Binghamton.

What is your favorite book of all time?

I’ve always loved Greek mythology since I was a kid. I’d have to give it to “Percy Jackson: The Last Olympian.”