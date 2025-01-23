The fraternity joined the campus community 15 years ago but has been inactive for the past decade.

The fraternity surrendered its charter 10 years ago after an alcohol-related incident violated their national risk management policy.

After surrendering its charter in 2015, the Theta Omega chapter of Pi Kappa Phi is returning to Binghamton University this semester. The fraternity’s official philanthropic efforts will support the nonprofit The Ability Experience.

“We are looking for exceptional leaders who are seeking the uncommon opportunity of starting a fraternity here at Binghamton rather than joining one,” wrote Pi Kappa Phi leadership consultant Cormac O’Dear. “Each member will collectively decide who Pi Kappa Phi is on campus and actively create a presence from the moment they join.”

In an Instagram post, BU’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi boasted 15 years of history at the University, and Dear said the organization was active beginning in 2010. The listed cause of de-chartering in September 2015 was an alleged alcohol-related individual conduct violation of Pi Kappa Phi’s risk management policy. The case was not adjudicated because of the fraternity’s closure the next month, which appears to be because of violations of their interim suspension.

L.C. Coghill, the senior director of off-campus and fraternity and sorority life, did not return a request for comment on the fraternity’s 2015 closure.

Founded in 1904 at the College of Charleston, Pi Kappa Phi has 187 active chapters in the United States. In 1977, Pi Kappa Phi became the first fraternity to start its own philanthropic organization, The Ability Experience, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting disabled people through awareness campaigns, fundraising and volunteering.

“The Ability Experience strives to instill a passion for lifelong service in our fraternity members while helping to empower people living with disabilities,” O’Dear wrote.

Pi Kappa Phi chapters host educational empathy training events that “simulate” the experiences of disabled people and advocate for the use of person-first language, or putting the person before their disability when referring to them. Many disability advocacy groups champion person-first language, while others prefer identity-first language, which places the disability before the person, including many deaf and autistic advocacy groups. A study published in the National Institutes of Health journal suggests asking individuals’ preferences or using a mix of both when referring to a group.

Pi Kappa Phi has raised over $20 million for The Ability Experience. These funds are “distributed across the country to benefit people with disabilities,” and give Pi Kappa Phi members volunteer opportunities. The Theta Omega Chapter does not yet have a fundraising page through the organization’s website.

Pi Kappa Phi chapters are encouraged to build “volunteer relationships” with local community organizations, where members participate in activities ranging from bowling and renovating facilities to buddy programs.

“Members of Pi Kappa Phi support The Ability Experience in a variety of ways — fundraising through cycling events or through campus-wide philanthropy weeks, hands-on volunteering with organizations that serve the disability community, Ability Camps where members spend a weekend making camps that serve the disability community more accessible, etc.,” O’Dear wrote.

The fraternity plans to host rush events and fundraisers for The Ability Experience this semester. Students interested in rushing can learn more at https://pikapp.org/ or by visiting the fraternity’s Instagram account, @pikappbinghamton.