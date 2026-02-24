The $850,000 grant will modernize CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions’ Binghamton facility, contributing to the Southern Tier’s reputation as a hub for battery innovation.

CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, a Canadian battery firm, will use the Empire State Development Grant to modernize its Binghamton facility and purchase new equipment.

Canadian company CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions received an Empire State Development Grant to expand its battery operations in Binghamton.

The $850,000 grant will modernize its facility at 90 Bevier St., allowing the company to manufacture nearly all its battery storage component parts and subassemblies at the facility by funding new equipment like press brakes, fiber lasers and vertical milling machining centers. These modernization efforts will cost a little over $8.8 million and create up to 62 new jobs in the Southern Tier.

Empire State Development is a state agency dedicated to investing in infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and supporting historically disadvantaged groups across the state. It also promotes the growth of existing businesses to develop the state economy, create new jobs and promote equal economic opportunities for minority, women, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned businesses.

“The Southern Tier continues to advance its reputation as a hub for battery industry research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, in a Feb. 11 press release. “The state’s investments in CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, coupled with other projects and facilities like Binghamton University’s Battery-NY facility, are supporting the development, commercialization, and manufacturing of this dynamic industry, creating jobs and super-charging regional economic growth.”

CMP was founded in 1969 in Châteauguay, Quebec and originally focused on metal fabrication before expanding into “a full-service partner for high-tech industries,” according to the company’s website. The company purchased the Binghamton facility in 2006.

The Southern Tier has long been a hub for battery research and innovation. In November 2023, the University’s New Energy New York initiative was federally designated [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/campus-news/neny-designated-federal-tech-hub/143649/] as a Tech Hub by the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Agency. Since then, the University has been awarded millions in grant funding to spearhead battery-related projects.

In early 2024, the National Science Foundation designated [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/campus-news/university-led-battery-initiative-designated-regional-innovation-engine/146725/] the University’s Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine as a Regional Innovation Engine, allowing access to up to $160 million in funds over 10 years. A total of $15 million was made immediately accessible after the announcement.

According to a Grand View Research report, the U.S. battery market is experiencing rapid growth driven by government incentives and subsidies. An increased focus on lithium-ion batteries also supports the expansion of the U.S. market.

“This investment by CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions is a major win for the Southern Tier and for Broome County,” State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 said in a press release. “I am proud to support projects like this that grow our local economy, strengthen our workforce, and create lasting opportunities for our community. This expansion will help increase U.S.-based manufacturing of critical battery storage components while positioning the Southern Tier at the forefront of clean energy innovation.”

In 2025, Lithium-ion batteries were estimated to make up over 45 percent of the global battery market.

M. Stanley Whittingham, a professor of chemistry, materials science and engineering at the University, played a prominent role in the invention of lithium-ion batteries in the 1970s, which require little maintenance, last longer, charge faster and have a higher energy density than traditional battery technology. He was honored with a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his accomplishments in 2019.

“This is another strong signal that manufacturing in the City of Binghamton is growing and thriving,” Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said in a press release. “CMP’s decision to expand its operations here reflects confidence in our community’s future and the strength of our workforce. This investment means more good-paying jobs in our urban core and reinforces Binghamton’s role as a hub for next-generation advanced manufacturing.”