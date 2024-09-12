Just Breathe Tomorrows, founded this month by Damien Cornwell, will support those disproportionately affected by longtime statewide prohibition on cannabis.

To help communities affected by years of marijuana prohibition and criminalization, Damien Cornwell, the owner of Just Breathe cannabis dispensary in Downtown Binghamton, launched a nonprofit organization on Sept. 4.

Just Breathe, the first legal cannabis dispensary in upstate New York, opened as a CBD store in 2021 “in tandem with an initiative to expunge the justice records of eligible Broome County residents.” It continues selling CBD products in addition to marijuana flowers, pre-rolls, drinks, vapes and edibles. Known as Just Breathe Tomorrows, the nonprofit organization aims to raise funds to support programs focused on addiction recovery, economic progress and community building. It centers on fulfilling the promises of New York’s cannabis legalization to contribute to the local economy and positively affect people of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the longtime prohibition.

“I really wanted to be a social entrepreneur,” Cornwell told Pipe Dream. “What I found was through cannabis, I thought we could really make a lot of change, because I thought that cannabis was a common denominator where we could meet people. And then when we started to do well in the store, I thought that we could really make significant change because we’ve made revenues in the store. We could take that money and reinvest in the communities.”

Just Breathe Tomorrows is partnering with organizations like the Broome County Urban League and the Hope Foundation in its efforts to support the community. It recently hosted a cornhole tournament to raise money for the Urban League.

A Binghamton-based nonprofit, the Broome County Urban League was founded in 1968 and has been affiliated with the National Urban League since 1970. The organization empowers minorities and the impoverished by helping them win civil rights and economic independence. They support local youth by providing tutoring and technology classes, after-school programs and other workforce-centered initiatives.

“The Urban League is really proud to be part of this initiative, and you know, continue to do what we do with a great partner like Just Breathe and Damien Cornwell to really continue giving back to this community and really supporting the children and families, adults — the folks in this community that need us the most,” said Jennifer Lesko, the league’s president and chief executive officer, in an interview.

On March 31, 2021, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was enacted. Ninety percent of cannabis-related arrests in New York City throughout 2020 — the last full year of prohibition — were people of color despite cannabis indulgence rates, which are constant across racial lines.

Just Breathe Tomorrows is currently planning events to grow its fundraising efforts, including the Fairways of Hope Golf Tournament — which will be held on Sept. 28 at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in collaboration with the Urban League. All proceeds will go toward funding child care for single-family households and educational programs to reduce recidivism throughout the local community. Cornwell said the organization is additionally planning a veterans’ motorcycle ride to raise money for veterans.

“Binghamton has been proud to be on the forefront of the legal cannabis industry in New York State, with Just Breathe leading the way in downtown Binghamton,” wrote Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham in a press release. “While our area benefits from new jobs and revenue from the industry, this new foundation looks to grow the investments in our community by delivering resources to local non-profits. Thanks to Just Breathe Tomorrows founder Damien Cornwell and Broome County Urban League President/CEO Jennifer Lesko for their partnership and work on this effort.”