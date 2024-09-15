From retching roommates to nipple piercing nastiness, here are some of the worst housing stories both off and on campus.

roommates, students shared their worst housing-related stories.Has living on or off campus left you somewhat spooked? A yearly tradition, Pipe Dream has compiled a list of students’ housing horror stories for your reading pleasure. Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

“Amicus! More like Shamicus!”

Just moved off campus with a few friends and am renting a house from an unnamed landlord company that rhymes with Schmamicus. They’ve just informed us that for next year they’re raising our rent by an ungodly amount for no good reason!

“Something is brewing in Newing”

Last year, I lived in Newing. For context, I was a sophomore at the time, and I am a girl. I was aware that I would share two bathrooms (one with a sink and a shower, the other with a sink and a toilet) with two other dorm rooms and my roommate. I met my next-door neighbors, who were a year younger than me and very sweet. At first, everything was fine. We were never contacted by the other room, so we assumed we shared the bathroom with just the next-door neighbors.

However, during the third week of classes, I walked into the bathroom to take a shower and, to my horror, discovered vomit in the sink and used toilet paper scattered across the shelves and floors. Immediately I asked my neighbors and roommate if they knew what happened, and they had not created the mess. Residential Life was contacted, and a report was filed, but no action was taken, as we did not know who else we were sharing the bathroom with.

The condition only worsened over time. The amount of used toilet paper discarded across the floor increased, and eventually, we started discovering coarse, short hair in the sink (that was later confirmed as pubic hair). After investigation and multiple awkward walk-ins, we discovered that we were sharing a bathroom with two boys, which we were not made aware of when registering for housing previously. While technically the bathrooms were considered gender-neutral, my roommate and girl neighbors were very uncomfortable with the situation and the lack of improvement. After housing had opened again, I immediately applied to be moved to Hillside, so I could have my own room, as well as a kitchen to cook.

Moving was the biggest relief, as the bathrooms were much cleaner, but three days in I discovered that the apartment was infested with cockroaches. After last year, I made sure to move off campus, and I’ve never been more content with my current living situation.

“When the princess definitely felt the pea”

Getting to my house off campus and realizing that the mattress was made of three foam mattress toppers stacked together in a mattress cover. And we pay $700 a month 😐

“The stay-at-home roommate”

Was placed with a senior who never left the room my freshman year. I didn’t have a minute alone and even when I asked to have one hour alone once every two weeks for therapy they said no.

“Pig-pen roommates”

Moved in with my friends and found out all five of them collectively lied about their promise to keep clean and what went from an agreed upon standard of cleanliness became just a joke. Quickly into the fall semester, I faced daily surroundings of absurd levels of mess and clutter by everyone with their belongings, alcohol, drugs and garbage left on every surface.

We lived in a house and they would spread the mess to floors they didn’t even live on like mine. Had two kitchens and yet both had molding food left out and in the fridge, dinner and old food left out for days at a time, flies swarming the kitchen, missing kitchen belongings despite asking everyone to stop using my things I left in cupboards, hosting people without warning, denying a chore chart, having guests over at random times with no warning loudly all day and night. Needless to say it was academically my worst semester, and I dropped all of them and never turned back.

“A musical event”

Last year the people living next to me would get blacked out every day of the week and would slam on my door and blast music all night when I had 8 a.m. classes the next day.

“And they were roommates…”

My one roommate had the weirdest chokehold on my other suitemates … to the point where she’d tell them to change her nipple piercings for her and to lotion her legs … and they would do it.