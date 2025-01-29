The newly unveiled space features ample studying space and resources for students interested in research and 3D printing.

After four years of planning and construction, the Glenn G. Bartle Library unveiled its newly renovated third floor to students at the beginning of this semester.

The reopening introduced new resources, including the Digital Scholarship Center, which promotes using technology to aid in research specializing in digital humanities, data research management and data visualization. For students curious about ongoing University research, digital touchscreens called Research Showcases were installed, displaying research projects in collaboration with the Libraries. Data Studio, a lab space that provides statistical software and a recording studio for audio and video class projects is also available for student use.

“We are so excited to be able to open our doors for the third floor of Bartle Library after many years of steady progress,” Andrea Falcone, the dean of libraries, said in a statement. “The major renovation project was born out of the need to respond to the ever-growing and evolving needs of the campus community. This space is our mark on what a library of the future looks like and how the Libraries can be a collaborator for innovation and academic achievement for the Binghamton community.”

The entire third floor received an overhaul, from the floor to the lights. Several aspects of the floor were reimagined, with innovative workspaces and irregularly shaped, multipurpose study areas.

“This project entailed a complete gut and renovation of the Library South third floor including asbestos abatement and installation of new flooring, ceilings and lighting,” Karen Fennie, the communication specialist for Facilities Management, wrote in an email. “Mechanical systems serving the area were replaced/upgraded including air handlers and chiller. The energy management system was also upgraded so energy systems can be better managed and costs reduced.”

Later this semester, the MakerLab, a space to make and print 3D designs, will become available to students, fully staffed with faculty and technology to aid students who are unfamiliar with 3D printing technology.

The third floor is designed to accommodate versatile studying and research methods, with longer tables for focused group work or individual desk space for personal practice. As volume tends to increase as the library floors go up, the third floor is mostly quiet, with occasional light chatter. Some fake plants of varied sizes add a naturalistic ambiance to the renovation. The stairs connecting the third and fourth floors stand at a central location, making them accessible to students coming and going.

“I think that it’s a really wonderful to place to sit down, especially with your friends, because there are so many spacious areas to study, and I think the lighting is also bright, so it keeps you awake and [prevents] you from getting fatigued after working all day,” said Sophia DiConza, a freshman majoring in integrative neuroscience.

Along with the completed renovations on the Bartle Library, other construction projects on campus are underway. Renovations have paused for the Plaza Deck on the Spine, which connects Bartle Library, the Engineering Building, the Technology Hub and the University Union. Construction is slated to resume in March or April, depending on weather conditions, and is expected to end this fall. The long-awaited Panera Bread and the Chenango Room revamping is also expected to be completed by April 2026.

Work has also begun on an addition to the East Gym, slated for completion in spring 2026. The addition, planned to be 75,000 square feet, will include three new gym courts and improvements to the FitSpace and running track.

“The East Gym addition work is progressing,” Fennie wrote. “After establishing access to the site and setting up a staging area, the contractor has focused on foundation work. That is ongoing. We will likely see some steel going up around March if all goes well with the foundation work.”