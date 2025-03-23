Nick Ginsberg Close

Nick Ginsberg, a junior double-majoring in political science and sociology, is one of two candidates on the ballot for executive vice president, whose office oversees all nonfinancial administrative duties related to SA-chartered organizations and oversees the management of the B-Engaged platform. His responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running to be the executive vice president because I want to put organizations at the core of the Student Association. My extensive experience spans two branches of the SA and within student organizations: from Congress, to the Finance Committee, to the vice president for finance’s office as an assistant. Because I worked for the vice president for finance while I was also a member of the Finance Committee, I played a key role in increasing funding to organizations to the highest levels while the central expenditures of the Student Association were being lowered.

As the current chair of the Finance Committee, I have redefined the committee by increasing our efficiency in meeting with organizations, ensuring frequent meetings to serve those who elected us. I love being able to support these organizations financially and see the positive impact on campus. As executive vice president, I would have an even greater role in supporting organizations, leveraging my experience to enhance their success outside of just the funding they receive.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

My name is Nick, and I am a junior double-majoring in political science and sociology with a minor in human rights. My academic interest lies in how Supreme Court justices make decisions and how those decisions affect the civil rights and liberties of Americans. At Binghamton, I was the president of the Rainbow Pride Union and currently am the vice president of the Mock Trial team, where we compete across the Northeast, acting out cases as if we were real attorneys and witnesses.

My career plan is to attend law school after graduation and practice civil rights law. Outside of law, I love musical theatre and singing, even though I’m not very good at it. I always sing at top volume in my car on the way to campus.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is built on two main pillars to place organizations at the core of the Student Association.

Organizational Support: I will maximize storage space by revising allocation rules to include a rotational storage cage for provisionally chartered organizations. To improve communication, I will create an FAQ page and allow students to submit questions directly for quick responses. For UFEST and Club Carnival, I will implement a form for organizations to choose their preferred table sections, enhancing organization visibility and effectiveness.

Organizational Efficiency: I will expand SA Rentables by implementing a system for equipment rentals through B-Engaged and the SA reception tablet and create a website section to track rental equipment. To streamline event approvals, I will create an automated workflow on B-Engaged for recurring events. Additionally, I will shorten the fall and spring leadership conferences to cover only essential material, making them more efficient and beneficial.

By focusing on these two pillars, my goal is to deliver sweeping changes to the EVP office, ensuring that organizations are truly at the core of the Student Association. This approach will support organizations and enhance their efficiency, allowing them to thrive and better serve the student body.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My background as the chair of the Finance Committee and a member for the past two years has given me extensive experience in meeting the needs of over 200 Student Association organizations. Additionally, my experience as the president of the Rainbow Pride Union and vice president of the mock trial team has provided me with a deep understanding of organizational needs.

My extensive work in DEI, both through my campus involvement and my work with the Broome County Public Defender, has shaped my commitment to service as my guiding principle. I am a highly transformative leader who has experience delivering lasting change to the financial arm of the Student Association, operational efficiency to organizations, and advocacy for students through my campus involvement.

What is your favorite book of all time?

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn.