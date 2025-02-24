In Downtown Binghamton around three years after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, advocacy groups, religious leaders and political officials showed their support for the Ukrainian people.

The interfaith service and rally was spearheaded by the Together for Ukraine Foundation, a local volunteer group that supports peace efforts and Ukrainian refugees.

Marking three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, community members, religious leaders and local representatives held a prayer service and rally in Downtown Binghamton.

Held Saturday in front of the Broome County Courthouse, the event was spearheaded by the Together for Ukraine Foundation, a local volunteer organization supporting refugees and providing aid, cultural diplomacy and advocacy across political parties. A large Ukrainian flag was draped across the front of the courthouse, and the crowd held flags and signs, including one reading, “We The People Stand with Ukraine.”

The service opened with words from Anatoliy Pradun, the board president of the Together for Ukraine Foundation, followed by the American and Ukrainian national anthems, performed by Ayana Del Valle and the Ukrainian Community Chorus, respectively.

“It is very important for us, for not only the Ukrainian community but everyone who lives in Binghamton to support,” Pradun said. “To send that spirit of encouragement, to stand with them, to show our people that we are standing and supporting them.”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump incorrectly called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections” responsible for the war. The statement followed a diplomatic meeting between the United States and Russia to address the war — a meeting from which Ukrainian representatives were notably absent.

On Saturday, the United States proposed a resolution to the United Nations calling for peace, rivaling another proposal by the European Union and Ukraine. While the European resolution demands a complete withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine, its American counterpart calls more broadly for “a swift end to the conflict.”

In her opening remarks, Christina Zawerucha ‘05, the executive director of the Together for Ukraine Foundation and a lecturer and conversation pairs coordinator at the English Language Institute, criticized the administration’s handling of negotiations.

“There should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations about Europe without Europe at the table,” Zawerucha said. “A peace deal with Russia is not just about stopping a war. A deal should also be made to prevent the next one by convincing Russia that its invasion was a costly failure.”

Over the past three years, Russia has paid a large price in equipment and casualties — with one estimate from the International Institute for Strategic Studies concluding that “a minimum of 172,000 Russian troops have been killed and 611,000 wounded,” while thousands of Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed.

“If America abandons Ukraine now and denies Ukraine the right to reclaim all of its territory or join NATO, these concessions send the message to Putin to think that, after all this, the war was worth the cost,” she added. “A short-term peace does not justify long-term instability and power grabs.”

The Very Reverend Father Teodor Czabala and Father Ivan Synyvsky, leaders from the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church and St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, led the group in a panakhyda memorial service. Afterward, Fathers Jim Dutko of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church and Nathaniel Choma of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church said a moleben, or a mourning prayer.

The Rev. Joe Sellepack from the Broome County Council of Churches shared his upbringing as a child of an immigrant before leading the crowd in an interfaith prayer.

“Today we all suffer,” Sellepack said. “We suffer with you, because we know what it’s like to have to leave your home looking for freedom.”

State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84 and Rep. Josh Riley were also present, advocating for Ukrainian independence and reaffirming Ukraine’s right to self-determination.

“Despite what some of our leadership may think, and most certainly may do, to diminish the human spirit through policies that are rooted in injustice and sow seeds of divisiveness, and lead to loss of life and loss of our shared humanity, us standing here together today — it is my prayer that it serves as a reminder of the power that we have when we all stand together to demand justice and peace for our shared humanity,” Webb said.

Lupardo criticized the Trump administration’s shift in policy as a “betrayal” and a rewriting of the history of the war. Long-term security and peace within Ukraine is critical, she said.

Riley noted the sizable Ukrainian community in the 19th Congressional District, saying he would support his constituents in the federal government.

“I want you to know, with all the uncertainty and all the fights that are happening in Washington, no matter what, when push comes to shove, I am going to have your backs through thick and thin,” Riley said. “You can count on me for that.”

Harris Weiss ‘16, a district representative from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, read a similar statement in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian Americans.

After the event, a small reception was held at Atomic Tom’s gallery, serving traditional Ukrainian baked goods. Later that night, the Security Mutual Life Building downtown was lit in blue and yellow to honor the victims of the war.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Cultural Association will place around 200 Ukrainian flags on the Peace Quad to commemorate the lives lost in the war. Zawerucha urged students to call their representatives and voice their support for Ukraine.

“Let our elected officials know — please support Ukraine,” Zawerucha told Pipe Dream. “Please support Ukraine, do not betray our allies in Ukraine. Please stand up for freedom, justice and democracy by supporting Ukraine.”