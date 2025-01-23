Organized by the Broome County MLK Commission, the evening saw words from local elected officials, prayers and musical renditions.

To commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through prayer, speech and spiritual music, the Broome County MLK Commission gathered at the Salvation Temple Church on Monday evening.

The celebration was to start with a march from the MLK statue at Peacemaker’s Square, which was canceled due to inclement weather, so it began at the church instead. Vibrant music echoed off the walls, with passionate voices ringing out in prayer as leaders from the church and community addressed the paths King charted and doors he opened for the Black community while acknowledging the progress that is still to be made.

The Rev. Arthur W. Jones Jr., the Broome County MLK Commission chairman, described how he believes the Binghamton community can continue to push for change.

“I think we have room to improve, I think we have room to create,” Jones said in an interview with Pipe Dream. “I think if we create, more people will come. And when you get more people, we’re definitely going to have some more problems. Right now, there’s a lot of empty buildings, there is some homelessness. I think more jobs need to be created [and] better housing.”

The Rev. Kim Williams, the master of ceremonies, began the event before handing it over to the Rev. Samuel Wilson from the Cornerstone Community Church in Endicott for the Invocation. The crowd then heard a welcome from the Rev. Thelma Lewis, proceeding to the first musical selection performed by the Community Choir.

Claudia Clarke, the Broome County MLK Commission chair, presented a tribute to recognize those whose work helped to cultivate civil rights and social progress over the years — or as they referred to them, their pillars. Among the mentioned figures was Billie D. Anderson, a local civil rights advocate who helped lead the fight against discrimination in schools and who, in the 1970s, revived the local NAACP chapter.

Shortly after audience members were asked to donate, several local political officials gave remarks. Jared Kraham, the mayor of Binghamton, used King’s words to describe economic injustices plaguing Binghamton families and the investments that must be made in supporting youth. Harry Weiss, a representative for Gov. Kathy Hochul, discussed the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, saying that the images and footage seen there mirror many events today. He also presented a proclamation from Hochul encouraging New Yorkers to spend the day learning more about King and serving their community.

In place of State Sen. Lea Webb — who was not present due to a death in her family — Korin Kirk, her chief of staff, read a message from Webb reiterating that there is still work to be done to fight discrimination and injustice.

“MLK [Day] is not just a time for reflection, but a call to action,” Kirk said. “So that means all of you, each of you, every single one of us, including myself, we still have work to do. It challenges us to assess what we are doing. What have we been contributing? What have you done day to day? What have you done for your neighbor, from small acts of kindness, advocating for systemic change? We all have a role to play.”

There was a short break, where the Mt. Sinai Church Sunshine band, comprised of primarily children, performed a rendition of “Lean on Me,” bringing many to their feet, clapping ceremoniously to the rhythm.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo resumed the series of remarks, reciting a quote from King: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

“In times of challenge and change, Dr. King’s unwavering commitment to justice continues to inspire us to work toward a world of equality and freedom, and this matters more now than ever,” Lupardo said. “As we reflect on his legacy, this day reminds us that Dr. King’s vision remains timeless.”

As the program moved forward, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his remarks, echoing calls for the community to stand for justice. After he concluded, the president of the Broome-Tioga NAACP, the Rev. Damond Wilson, described why such organizations are still necessary.

“Dr. King said in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech — ‘I have a dream that one day my four children will be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,’” Wilson said. “But I’m here to tell you today, unfortunately, there are still people being judged by the color of their skin. If you don’t believe me, just turn on the news and see what you see.”

Closing the speeches was the guest speaker, the Rev. Douglas Taylor from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Toward the beginning of his speech, he told a story about how his grandfather served as the moderator and then the president of the New York State Convention of Universalists, allowing him to meet King and introduce him to an assembly of state convention delegates and other attendees in 1956.

Despite this being an early stage in King’s work, Taylor maintained that his grandfather recognized the issues King was combating. He said that the Universalists are “people of God’s love,” a critical aspect of their faith.

After Jones gave the closing remarks, the Community Choir performed a rendition of what is often referred to as the “Black national anthem” — “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Some then left, while others stayed to mingle with one another.

“The vision Dr. King offered the nation was a powerful vision calling us to move forward by staying true to the fundamental statements of who we are and who we have been as a country since our inception,” Taylor said in his speech. “King casts a vision of a beloved community, united to defeat racism, united to defeat economic inequality, united to defeat the great sin of war.”