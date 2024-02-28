The second musical performance was a collaboration between YBK, a band, and the Korean-American Christian Fellowship’s praise team.

K-Night brought together Korean-centered campus organizations and featured artistic and musical performances, as well as a guest appearance by Korean rapper G2.

The Korean American Student Association (KASA) held its annual K-Night, themed “Find Your Seoul-Mate,” last Friday.

A collaboration between many Korean-centered organizations on campus, K-Night is a celebration of Korean culture filled with music, food and entertainment. The nearly three-hour event was held in The Mandela Room and featured live musical performances — including one from a special guest performer, G2, a Korean-American hip-hop artist. KASA’s members were dressed in formal attire, while attendees were instructed to dress casually.

Addressing KASA’s E-Board and the event’s attendees, Ashley Song, the organization’s president and a first-year graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, expressed pride in the event and those who organized it.

“Our [E-Board] has been working super hard to put this event together, and I am so proud of what they have been able to accomplish,” Song wrote. “I want to thank you guys, our KASA family, for coming tonight and for supporting us throughout the year.”

Beginning at 6 p.m., a dating show skit featuring KASA E-Board members was woven between many of the other acts throughout the event and included audience participation. After each performance, attendees were given the ability to vote, culminating in a final round where both remaining contestants appeared on stage to await the final decision.

“K-Night is our biggest event of the semester,” Kathleen Ri, KASA’s cultural chair and a sophomore majoring in computer science, said. “We have two [events] per year, K-Banquet for the fall semester, and K-Night for the spring.”

The first of six main acts was the University’s Taekwondo club, whose team performed a series of martial arts demonstrations. The club often travels to participate in competitions and works to promote the martial arts through forms, sparring and breaking.

Sulpoong, a percussion group made up of four different instruments, took the stage in the first musical performance of the night. They hope to spread Korean culture through music and traditional sounds dating back around 2,000 years and primarily focus on highlighting various important Korean drums.

After a brief intermission, the second musical performance began — a collaboration between YBK, a band, and the Korean-American Christian Fellowship’s praise team. Both sang and played piano, guitar, violin and drums that filled the room.

HERA, a dance group, then performed. The group takes inspiration from K-pop and hip-hop, adding that they “create [their] own set while also incorporating our own dance style.” HERA’s founding members sought “to continue dancing and performing as a hobby.”

The last performance before G2 took the stage was High Teen Blue, a singing duo that delivered a performance “filled with high teen vibes, [promising] to create unforgettable moments.” Before the final performance, three raffle wheels were spun and attendees had the opportunity to win prizes.

As the night began to wind down, G2 took the stage and filled the crowd with energy. He instructed the crowd to stand in front of the stage, where he continued to sing until the end of the event. Janice Lee, KASA’s cultural chair and a sophomore majoring in linguistics, described her hopes for the event’s impact.

“The goal is to bring the [general body] together, [and] get [them] to know about the Korean culture, as well as KASA,” Lee said.