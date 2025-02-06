The owners of Burger Mondays — Matt and Suzie Jones — indicated that they intend to remain involved in the Downtown Binghamton restaurant scene.

Burger Mondays Bar & Grille has joined the popular Stone Fox restaurant in closing its doors to the public.

The burger restaurant announced on social media that it will be shuttered this Sunday, Feb. 9. The owners, Matt and Suzie Jones, wrote that though Burger Mondays is closing, they plan to continue to be a part of the Downtown Binghamton restaurant scene. This comes about a month after The Stone Fox, a popular bar and restaurant known for its pizza, stopped serving customers. Stone Fox last operated on Dec. 7, and the future of the space where the restaurant once resided has yet to be decided, according to reporting from WNBF, a local commercial radio station.

“23 Henry Street will forever hold a special place in our hearts and has been at the center of our family’s lives for nearly fifteen years,” The Jones’ message on social media read. “To our customers, friends, partners and patrons we say: THANK YOU.”

Unlike Burger Mondays, which is counting down to the weekend with a series of posts on their social media channels, The Stone Fox did not have an official closing ceremony. The eatery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have not been updated since Dec. 5, two days before they were last open to the public. Posts at the end of last year advertised different events, with one post — made a few weeks before they ended operations — promoting a “Wing and Mug” food deal every Thursday.

Pipe Dream has featured Burger Mondays several times over the years, recommending the restaurant for its menu options. On online forums like Reddit, users shared mixed reactions to the closing of the two restaurants. Many reminisced and commented on the food served at both Burger Mondays and The Stone Fox.

While counting down the end of the week, Burger Mondays highlighted dishes that it is known for, including fried chicken sandwiches and pork belly sliders. To celebrate the final Monday of service at the restaurant, they served up food like sticky ribs, apple strudel and a burger called The Classic. A bonus item was included, named the Inferno Burger, which included ingredients such as chipotle spiked beef, cajun bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Plans to begin The Stone Fox were announced in 2019, and the restaurant opened in the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic at a location previously occupied by Zona & Co. Grille and a popular bar, the Parlor City Pub.

“15 Hawley Street is one of the most beautiful locations in Binghamton,” owner Yaron Kweller said in an emailed statement to the Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin. “I am confident that whatever comes next for this space will be extraordinary and make a significant contribution to the community.”

Former owners of the Stone Fox and two other restaurants — which have since closed — filed lawsuits against the city of Binghamton, Broome County and several other parties for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecutions related to sexual assault allegations dating back to 2021. The Stone Fox, the Colonial and Dos Rios temporarily closed on Dec. 9, 2021, after sexual assault allegations against the owners.

A boycott was held that December, with hundreds of protestors marching down to each of the restaurants while sharing stories of assault and harassment. The boycott was supported by the Student Association, which made a statement about changes the restaurant had made or promised to make. Despite the controversy, Stone Fox declined to comment about the situation. The Stone Fox reopened its doors in 2022.

The owners of Burger Mondays did not return a comment about the closure, and the owners of Stone Fox could not be immediately reached.