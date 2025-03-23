Mackenzie Cooper Close

Mackenzie Cooper, the current University Council representative and a junior majoring in politics, philosophy and law, is one of two candidates running for council representative. The council, composed of 10 members, supervises certain University operations and provides a direct link between students and high-level administrators. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

From the moment I joined student government as a freshman, I knew I wanted to play a role in shaping a campus where every student feels heard and supported. Throughout my time as council representative, I have taken on initiatives that reflect the needs of my peers, always striving to make campus life more inclusive and accessible. This work has reinforced my commitment to fostering a stronger, more connected student community — one that I hope to continue building in this role.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

Campus involvement has always been a huge part of my college experience, and I’m proud to be an active member of several SA organizations, including Hillel and Chabad. I’m also part of Phi Mu, where I’ve found an incredible community of supportive and driven individuals. Beyond campus, I’m excited to spend this summer interning in Washington, D.C., where I hope to kickstart my career and eventually build a future after graduation.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

I have been able to learn the ins and outs of campus administration over the past year as BU Council rep. I have structured my platform to fall within these operations while also achieving the best for students. Additionally, I plan to continue to promote inclusivity of voices through my BU Council Committee, which I hope to expand in my next term.

Lastly, I believe that especially with the current major changes we are seeing in campus administration, specifically with the retirement of President Stenger, it is important to have stability in the council representative position, given how close their working relationship is.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

My expansive history in student government and advocacy has given me the knowledge and tools necessary to most effectively represent the campus community. Serving as a student congress representative, chairing the finance committee, and engaging in state-level student government have all provided me with the experience, leadership and insight needed to excel as a council representative.

I am also familiar with more unique aspects of campus beyond student government through my involvement in intramural sports and Greek life. As a council representative, I will use this experience to promote transparency, accountability and increased student involvement in our university’s governance.

What is your favorite book of all time?

“1984” by George Orwell.