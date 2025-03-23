Irene Cui Close

Irene Cui, a sophomore majoring in economics, is one of two candidates running for BU Council representative. The council, composed of 10 members, supervises certain University operations and provides a direct link between students and high-level administrators. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for this SA position?

I’m running for BU Council representative because, over the past two years, I’ve realized that I have a true passion for advocacy. Through my experiences, including advocating for and collaborating with student organizations on campus, I’ve developed a strong commitment to helping others and ensuring their voices are heard. I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to have strong representation and a platform for students to express their concerns. I want to take that advocacy to a larger scale, where I can help make tangible changes that directly benefit our campus community.

By running for BU Council representative, I aim to create a direct line of communication between students and the council, foster a safe space for addressing issues of discrimination and bias, and work toward improving accessibility for everyone on campus. I am committed to using my passion for advocacy to make a lasting impact on this campus and ensure that every student feels supported and heard.

Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m a sophomore majoring in economics with a minor in digital and data studies. Beyond academics, I’m the treasurer and a member of the Speech and Debate team, serve as director of community relations in the President’s cabinet, and work as a senior consultant in the Speaking Center.

I’m passionate about traveling and have been to all 50 states, plus six countries in Europe. I’m also a big Dunkin’ fan, especially when it comes to their Cookie Butter Cold Brew! In my free time, I’ve started a rubber duck collection, which has been a fun little hobby.

Looking ahead, I plan to pursue a Ph.D. in economics and focus on research in business economics and public policy after graduation.

Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

As BU Council representative, I will establish a fully student-run committee that provides a space for students to report incidents of discrimination and bias. This committee will work collaboratively to address these issues, ensuring transparency and accountability while fostering a safer and more inclusive campus environment for all.

Additionally, I will implement monthly accessibility checks across all campus facilities — including classrooms, residence halls and dining halls — taking a crucial step toward enhancing accessibility on campus. These checks will help identify and address areas where accessibility can be improved, ensuring that every student has equal access to campus resources.

I am also committed to expanding kosher, halal, vegetarian, gluten-free, and culturally diverse food options, while advocating for extended dining hall hours to better accommodate students with varying schedules.

Above all, I believe our campus should reflect the needs of its students. I will work closely with student organizations to ensure my advocacy is rooted in real student experiences and concerns, striving to create a campus where every student feels valued, supported and heard.

How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

As a first-generation immigrant, my background has given me a unique perspective on the challenges faced by students from underrepresented communities. Having navigated systems that weren’t always designed with people like me in mind, I’ve developed a deep understanding of the importance of inclusivity, accessibility and advocacy. This experience fuels my drive to ensure that all voices are heard and that students from diverse backgrounds feel supported and valued on campus.

Being a first-generation college student also means I value hard work, resilience and the importance of creating opportunities for others who might not have the same advantages. This drives my desire to advocate for greater access to resources, including better dining options, accessible facilities and spaces where students can share their concerns without fear of criticism.

Additionally, my involvement in various aspects of campus life gives me a diverse perspective on the different needs and concerns of students. These experiences allow me to approach advocacy from multiple angles and connect with a wide range of students.

What is your favorite book of all time?

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama.