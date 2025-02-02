Sarah Glose '14, MPA '16, leads the Economic Development Office and works to attract and strengthen businesses and address housing issues.

When taking a walk down the busy streets of Downtown Binghamton or its neighboring areas, one may come across several storefronts with unique draws. Sarah Glose ‘14, MPA ‘16, the director of economic development for the city of Binghamton, reflected on the vital role local businesses play in economic growth and community building in a recent interview with Pipe Dream.

Glose first became interested in local business while completing her undergraduate degree in English language and literature at the University. Volunteering to help organize a window-decorating competition in Downtown Binghamton with a group of small businesses motivated her to pursue a career in economic development, she said.

“I was inspired by the way the group not only provided goods and services, but also acted to build community amongst themselves and with downtown residents and visitors,” Glose wrote in an email.

After earning a Master in Public Administration from the University, Glose relocated downstate for several years before returning to the Binghamton area to work for Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency. There, she worked on grants up to $30 million and projects with the potential to generate hundreds of jobs. However, Glose found herself interested in tackling smaller projects, leading her to seek a position in local government. She has been serving as director of economic development since 2022.

Binghamton’s Economic Development Office aims to grow the city’s tax base by keeping existing businesses in the area and attracting new ones. Glose also works to address housing issues and takes part in beautification initiatives, saying she enjoys the day-to-day variance of her work.

“Some days I am responding to business owners who are having issues with garbage collection, other days I’m speaking with State partners to understand a new grant opportunity, and sometimes I’m working on compliance paperwork and emails,” Glose wrote.

What does remain consistent is her steadfast commitment to the city.

“In everything I do, I work with an eye towards making Binghamton a better place, to live, work, and play both for existing residents and for newcomers,” she wrote.

Glose responded to a recent report by SimplifyLLC, a publication comprised of accountants and lawyers that provides free guides for small-business owners that ranked New York the 32nd-best state for entrepreneurs. She pointed to the state’s 58 percent rate of growth for new businesses, the second-highest in the country. Economic support services like the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, the Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Administration make Binghamton uniquely suited for small businesses, according to Glose.

The Office of Economic Development helps to connect business owners with the right resources to optimize their success. Glose spotlighted alumni entrepreneurs like Leighton Blackwood ‘21, who opened 2nd Heaven, a bubble tea store located in the University Union, and reopened Chroma Cafe and Bakery in the fall.

Local businesses form a community’s foundation because money spent at these stores is more likely to remain and recirculate into the community, Glose wrote. She said small businesses grow a city’s vibrancy and connectivity.

“Think about your favorite coffee shop, a local boutique, or a hidden gem of an art gallery — all of these things make a place more desirable for residents and visitors,” Glose wrote. “Think, too, about how it feels when you can say hello to the owner, when your favorite server brings you a new dessert to try, when a shop owner holds a piece they knew you’d love. That’s local business; that’s community.”

She strives to emulate this passion for pursuing new projects and creating programs, as her office runs the Binghamton Local Development Corporation, a public benefit authority that supports the city’s economic development. The corporation’s annual report not only documents their activities but allows them to share these programs and projects with the public, like a loan to Nirchi’s Pizza and a facade grant to The Ward, a bar on Clinton Street, in 2023.

Glose said the 2024 report will feature a write-up of Firomar, a manufacturer that produces clean energy building panels. Attracting the company to the city’s First Ward was a priority for both her and Mayor Jared Kraham, she wrote.

Allowing her to build new opportunities for individuals in the community, foster relationships and make “tangible improvements” to the area, like the revitalization of different storefronts, Glose described the most fulfilling aspects of her job. She said the impact her office can have on individuals and the larger community can be the most rewarding part.

“I hope it’s abundantly clear in my answers that I love the City of Binghamton,” said Glose. “I want nothing more than for people to have a positive experience in our community, and I work every day to deliver that for residents, visitors, and business owners. I encourage all students to explore our small local businesses — visit the antique shops on Clinton Street, check out the galleries in the Downtown Arts District on First Friday, attend a Black Bears hockey game, or visit a restaurant on the East Side. Shop small, shop local, shop Binghamton!”