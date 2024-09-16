The co-op was displaced to make room for staff offices for the Office of Services for Students with Disabilities.

The Bike Co-op, a student-run organization that builds community around a love for bikes, has been relocated from its space in the Binghamton University Union.

Formerly located across from Dunkin’ in University Union 112, the organization’s space has been replaced after the Services for Students with Disabilities hired additional staff. Peter Nardone, the senior director of the Union, distinguished between the Bike Shop, which falls under Transportation and Parking Services, and the co-op, which is a Student Association-chartered organization. He said the Bike Shop is in the “process of relocating to a part of the Union closer to other student organizations and businesses.”

Daniel Bondar, the president of the Bike Co-op and a junior majoring in computer engineering, said their former location across from Dunkin gave the group visibility. The group has been allocated another space, he said, but they do not currently have access to it. Bondar said that Physical Facilities told them they would receive access in mid-September.

In the former room, a mural by Eva Melchior, a co-op member and a junior majoring in English, would be painted over, he added

“The only thing I wish is that they preserved the mural,” he said. “We can get a fresh start in a new room just fine. It’s the removal of the mural that displeases us all. It’s a sour taste.”

The co-op’s property was moved into SA storage. Other clubs that also use SA storage have reportedly complained about certain equipment getting in the way — like a large, rollable tool chest that blocked access to locker space. Bondar said it was difficult to find some of the co-op’s property after it had been moved.

“I don’t know where half of our tools are in the room,” Bondar said. “They took most of our tools and put them into random boxes. To their credit, I think they at least tried to categorize them. But [with] bikes, when you need a certain tool, good luck trying to find it.”

Batia Rabin, the SA’s executive vice president and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and women, gender and sexuality studies, said they communicated with Nardone over the summer and worked with him to find temporary storage for the co-op.

“All of our space is conditional, so the University really has final say in whether or not we get to use the space,” Rabin said. “They could have just kicked the Bike Co-op out and not found a new space for them, but they worked with them to find a new space for them, which they didn’t have to do.”