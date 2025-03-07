Pasquale's Deli, a community staple, is set to reopen March 15, and its new owners intend to keep the establishment's original recipes.

Pasquale’s Deli, a popular family-owned business on the East Side of Binghamton, will reopen on March 15. The deli was opened in 1987 by Perry Pasquale, operating for nearly 40 years before closing in 2023, citing “some unexpected circumstances, staffing shortage and issues beyond our control.” according to a report from WNBF, a local commercial radio station.

Months later, Jesus Clarke of Big Zues Barbecue reopened the business, renaming it Pasquale’s Soup and Sandwich Shop, but changes to the menu were ultimately unsuccessful, and the deli closed again about six months later.

Now, the East Side favorite will be reopened by Brent and Andrea Hannum of Endwell, who have been regular customers since 2015 and have decided to revive the deli’s original menu items, according to the Press and Sun-Bulletin. The Hannums will work with Pasquale, who still owns the building, to learn the traditional recipes.

Brent Hannum shared that the planned reopening has garnered overwhelming community support and that he has received thousands of messages from people excited to see Pasquale’s return.

“To me, honestly, I feel like it was one of those [things where] people see things disappear and then they say something about it, and this time it’s coming back,” he told Pipe Dream. “And I think that to me is the most exciting part about it. People speak, and we can give them what they want. So the community loves it.”

The Hannums, who own a remodeling business, bought Pasquale’s both to restore its reputation as a community staple and as a retirement investment that can be left to their children. They committed to maintaining the deli’s authenticity by “bringing back all the classic, original menu foods that were there for the past 37 years” while remaining open to additions like new sausages or weekly specials.

He also said that they plan to expand operating hours to Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and add late-night delivery service through apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Pasquale shared his excitement for the deli’s return, promising to help the Hannums with the opening.

“I was there 37 years with the help of my wife and three daughters and many great employees over the years,” he wrote. “My specialty is our Italian sausage along with daily specials and homemade soups. My motto to all employees when cooking our sausage was “Turn Turn Turn don’t Burn Burn Burn” — can’t turn sausage enough. I plan on helping them get underway.”

Brent Hannum said he hoped buying the deli would inspire others to take risks in buying and reviving closed businesses.

“I’ve been paying and employing myself since, you know, almost 19 years, it’ll be 20 after this,” he said. “So, don’t get me wrong, up and downs happen. And one of my biggest things I’ve always lived by, you go up, you go down, but you never go out. The moment you’re out, you’re out — don’t give up.”