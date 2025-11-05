The Timothy M. Grippen Veterans Resource Center and neighboring tiny homes will provide Broome County veterans with affordable housing and various services.

After nearly a decade of planning, Broome County unveiled new tiny homes and a comprehensive resource center for local veterans, providing an all-in-one hub for accessing housing, services and community.

Located on Binghamton’s North Side, the project began when County Executive Jason Garnar ‘99 first took office and used $12.2 million in funding from local, state and federal sources.

“Today we come together to celebrate something truly meaningful — the official opening of the Broome County Veterans Resource Center, and with it, a renewed commitment to the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States of America,” Garnar said in late October at the grand opening of the Timothy M. Grippen Veterans Resource Center, located next to the 10 newly installed tiny homes.

Named in honor of Tim Grippen, a former Broome County executive and Vietnam War veteran, the resource center will provide educational programs, a community garden and regular mobile pantry visits to veterans. Organizations that will provide certain services include the Broome County Veterans Services, Clear Path for Veterans, Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and VINES.

The 10 ADA-accessible tiny homes will be managed by Soldier On, a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide “permanent and supportive housing” to veterans. The group will provide residents with goods and services like on-site daily case management, transportation to medical and dental appointments, rental assistance and household items like dishes and cleaning supplies. All units are fully furnished and equipped with Telehealth technology to ensure that residents remain connected. Legal assistance and end-of-life services will also be available as needed.

According to Bruce Buckley, president and CEO of Soldier On, seven veterans moved into the tiny homes on Monday.

“The Veterans that are moving in have attended an orientation with Soldier On so that we could establish a relationship to understand their needs and situations and ways that we can help them move forward with their lives,” Buckley wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream.

Veterans make up approximately 5 percent of all adults experiencing homelessness. A shortage of affordable housing, minimal access to health care and lack of a livable income can impact a veteran’s housing status.

Part of the project’s funding included a grant from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which helps serve individuals and families who are homeless, have an unmet housing need, and have “one or more disabling conditions or other life challenges,” like having a substance abuse disorder or being a survivor of domestic violence.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84 also secured a $500,000 state assembly grant to help fund the project. In an Oct. 21 county press release, Lupardo said this funding was secured “in recognition of the sacrifices our veterans have made” and that the tiny homes and resource center will provide the “kind of comprehensive support veterans need and deserve.”

“We wanted to create a place where every veteran, no matter their background, their needs or their circumstances, could find help, hope and a sense of community, ” Garnar said at the grand opening. “And today, that vision becomes a reality.”