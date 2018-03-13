Kevin Paredes/Photography Editor Close

Nicaraguan police said Orlando Tercero, the 22-year-old suspect in the homicide of Binghamton University student Haley Anderson, was arrested earlier today, according to Nicaraguan newspapers El Nuevo Diario and La Prensa.

Commissioner Francisco Díaz of the Nicaraguan National Police said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Tercero was apprehended and transferred to the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, also know as El Chipote, El Nuevo Diario reported.

Tercero is suspected of killing Anderson, a 22-year-old student at BU, and fled to Nicaragua on an international flight, the Binghamton Police Department said on Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available and the Binghamton Police Department declined to comment.

Tercero, who was a senior majoring in nursing at BU, had been romantically involved with Anderson and left the United States before her body was discovered, according to police. He is a U.S. citizen.

Anderson, a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, was found dead at 12:53 p.m. on Friday after police responded to a welfare check at 23 Oak St., a student residence on Binghamton’s West Side. Anderson did not reside in the house. Her death was officially declared a homicide following an autopsy performed on March 10 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death [were] not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” the statement read. “The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest had left the United States by an international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson’s deceased body.”

In a statement, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said his office will be seeking an indictment from a grand jury in the case, and after one is granted, will file a warrant for Tercero’s arrest. According to Cornwell, the warrant will be presented to the U.S. Department of State, and his office will call on the Nicaraguan government to extradite Tercero.

“Every day, we work to protect Broome County residents, and those living in our community,” Cornwell wrote. “When a life is taken, we will use all available legal procedures and resources to bring justice to the victim; her family; the defendant; and our community.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Binghamton Police Detective Division and assisted by BU’s New York State University Police, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Binghamton, New York/New Jersey H.I.D.T.A. Program Resources, the Port Authority Police Department of New York and New Jersey and the Nassau County Police Department.