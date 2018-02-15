Group seeks SA charter, plans future water advocacy and fundraising events

A 2017 study published by the World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund reported that three in 10 people around the world do not have access to clean and safe drinking water. Charity: Water, a new Binghamton University student organization, is fighting to change that.

Once established on campus, the group will focus on educating students about the global water crisis and fundraising to improve access to clean drinking water.

Brendan Geen, the president of Charity: Water at BU and a junior majoring in business administration, said the organization could end up being a major fundraising group on campus.

“I think that Charity: Water at Binghamton University has the potential to become a cornerstone advocacy and fundraising organization that supports an underrepresented crisis happening around the world,” Geen wrote in an email.

Geen, along the other organizers of the club, were inspired to start the group on campus after hearing Charity: Water Founder Scott Harrison share his story. While volunteering as a photojournalist in West Africa, Harrison experienced unsanitary conditions firsthand and realized the potential he had to make a difference, leading him to devote his life to water advocacy.

The national nonprofit utilizes 100 percent of donations to provide clean water resources, including building 15-meter-deep, hand-dug wells in areas that lack access to safe water. The nonprofit also constructs rainwater harvesting systems, which use gutters on rooftops to funnel rain into holding tanks, where it is stored before being used or consumed.

With efforts from Charity: Water, the water crisis in some countries has been seeing some positive responses, according to a 2015 UNICEF report. Since 1990, 2.6 billion people have gained access to an improved drinking water source — about a third of the world’s population.

The group’s first event will be held on March 22, World Water Day, which was started by United Nations in 1993 to raise awareness about the importance of water around the world. Geen wrote that this event, along with others this semester and next fall, will be focused on advocacy and raising awareness for their group. Other plans include a walk with a 40-pound container full of water — a simulation of the weight a person has to carry to bring back water in developing countries.

While Charity: Water at BU is not yet chartered by the Student Association, Geen hopes it will be soon. The group’s spring general interest meeting was held last Thursday and had a turnout of about 20 students, according to Geen. Maura Koszalka, a junior majoring in biology, attended the meeting and said she is interested in helping people all over the world.

“I will definitely be joining Charity: Water at Binghamton University,” Koszalka wrote in an email. “Not only is the e-board passionate about this organization, but the fact that Charity: Water focuses on solving problems with sustainable solutions shows that they really care about helping those in need in the long term.”

Geen said he encourages all students, no matter their background or major, to reach out if they have interest in the organization.