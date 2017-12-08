A robbery during which a gun was possibly displayed occurred on campus at approximately 6:30 p.m. this evening, according to a B-Alert message sent by Binghamton University over e-mail and text message just after 10 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Two suspects, the alert said, robbed at least two students in Smith Hall of Hinman College before fleeing to the village of Endicott, where one was apprehended. While investigating, police learned a gun may have been used during the incident. The other suspect is still at large, but there is no current threat to campus, the alert said.

The remaining suspect has been described as a 5-foot-9-inch black male in his mid-20s, according to Ryan Yarosh, director of media and public relations at BU. The Endicott Police Department declined to comment on any arrests related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.