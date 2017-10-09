University president called the instances “deplorable”

Pipe Dream Archives Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger, pictured at the 2016 State of the University address, issued a statement Monday condemning recent racist incidents. Close

Another racist depiction was found in a bathroom in Onondaga Hall on Sunday, according to a B-Line News Addition sent shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The discovery came just three days after racist drawings of black people, which included racial slurs, were found on a whiteboard in an Endicott Hall study lounge.

The addition linked to a statement from Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger, who said the “deplorable” drawings have no place on Binghamton University’s campus.

In the message, Stenger wrote that he and the University administration condemned these racist acts, and will continue to call them out as they persist.

“That Binghamton University should face two incidents of this sort in less than a week shows how immature, ignorant, potentially dangerous, and insensitive people can be, even after being admitted to this University,” he wrote.

Stenger also said that the University will respond “forcefully” to those who attempt to create discord on campus.

“I am appalled that a small number of individuals spew hatred and bigotry and represent ideas that are fundamentally and systematically inconsistent with the values of inclusion and intellectual engagement that Binghamton University stands for,” Stenger wrote.

According to Ryan Yarosh, the director of media and public relations, the investigation is ongoing and the incident involved dry erase marker on a mirror, so there was no property damage.