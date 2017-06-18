The chain, operated by the owners of Tully’s, will serve pizza, salads and pastas in the Marketplace

According to syracuse.com, CopperTop Tavern will be moving into the space vacated by Pandini’s in the Marketplace this fall.

The restaurant will join Tully’s University, which is operated by the same owners as CopperTop, in the Marketplace in a move to increase the presence of the chains on SUNY campuses. University at Albany will be receiving a Tully’s outpost later this year or in early 2018.

Both University at Albany and BU’s dining services are run by Sodexo, which is in talks with the chains on a SUNY-wide level to add more of the restaurants on campuses across the state. BU Dining Services declined to comment on the partnership, but syracuse.com reports that the CopperTop in the Marketplace will feature “pizza by the slice, pastas and salads, with desserts.”

This fall will also see the addition of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Old University Union, which has been in the works since at least 2015 and will replace Café Tillman.