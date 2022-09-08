BU held their first Education Abroad Fair since January 2020.

For the first time since January 2020, Binghamton University held its annual Education Abroad Fair in-person at the Old Champlain Atrium.

Study abroad programs provide students with opportunities to experience different cultures, while earning credits that count toward their degree. Within the past two years, COVID-19 has shrunk opportunities to study abroad due to a temporary pause put in place at SUNY institutions in early 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing, programs are starting to open back up.

Linda Torricelli, coordinator of education abroad, expressed eagerness toward the reopening of these programs.

“With the support of our University’s administration, and the continued dedication of our team and our students, we were able to restart a select number of programs for the spring 2022 semester and summer 2022,” Torricelli wrote in an email. “At this time, nearly all 50+ education abroad programs at [BU] are scheduled to run for the 2022-2023 academic school year.”

According to one study from late 2019, 16 percent of American undergraduate students participate in study abroad programs. In a typical, non-pandemic year, over 500 BU students will study abroad — providing a major boost for students’ resumes and skills, according to Torricelli.

At the Education Abroad Fair, student representatives who had studied in various parts of Europe, Asia and Latin America tabled around the room to discuss their experiences. Additionally, faculty members from department advising offices were set up in the back of the room to answer any questions students may have had relating to their specific major.

One student tabling at the fair was Antonio Ferrer, a senior majoring in history. Ferrer described his motivations for studying this past summer in Tuscania, Italy, which Torricelli said has historically been the most popular study abroad destination for Binghamton students.

“I have actually traveled to Italy a lot in the past,” Ferrer said. “I wanted to push myself to really learn the language and perfect it, and I found that environment was more conducive to [my goals]. I also wanted a more authentic experience of Italy — I didn’t want to go to a tourist town.”

For certain destinations, COVID-19 restrictions have made the process slightly more complicated. Noa Pitkowsky, a senior majoring in Judaic studies, was in Israel last year for her semester abroad.

“[COVID-19] was definitely a factor when deciding to study abroad, and throughout the process,” Pitkowsky wrote. “There were many travel restrictions put into place and I did not know until a few weeks before the semester started if I would be able to study abroad. There were certain restrictions that I would also have [had] if I was in Binghamton.”

Some students use education abroad as an opportunity to connect with their cultural heritage.

Among them is Benjamin Wolf, a senior majoring in economics, who was in Barcelona this summer.

“A large chunk of my family lives in Mexico,” Wolf said. “I’ve always had a connection to Latin American culture, but not really Iberian/Hispanic culture. I wanted to experience Spain to be able to soak that in.”

Torricelli emphasized that students in schools like the School of Management and Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science also have opportunities with education abroad.

“The [Office of International Education and Global Initiatives] has collaborated with various departments to develop major-specific resources for students, and we are working on adding more,” Torricelli wrote. “Students of all majors are encouraged to use our advanced program search, which allows you to identify programs that offer courses in a particular area of study.”

Wolf also offered a pitch to students thinking about studying abroad.

“I would absolutely recommend doing it,” Wolf said. “If you go to the study abroad office, they can definitely help you out. For people who are worried about costs, there are exchange programs where you literally just pay [BU] tuition. It’s also great if you want to broaden your horizon of the world in general, and gain a better understanding of a particular culture.”