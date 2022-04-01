Following a recent diagnosis with cancer, SOM Dean Upinder Dhillon announced his retirement

Upinder Dhillon, the Binghamton University School of Management (SOM) dean and Koffman Scholar of Finance, has retired after a 35-year career at BU.

In an email sent out to the SOM listserv, Dhillon announced his retirement, which he said followed a recent diagnosis of advanced stage cancer. The dean was originally set to step down from the post in summer 2022, and return as a Koffman Scholar and professor.

Dhillon praised the school’s students in his message, and said his retirement came with a “heavy heart,” as he wanted to focus his energy on treatment and his family.

“Serving the University and our students and having the privilege of working with so many of you has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Dhillon wrote. “The exceptional quality and work ethic of SOM students has always been, and will continue to be, a great source of pride for the school. The recent accolades [SOM] has received is a reflection of all of your hard work.”

Dhillon had joined BU in 1987 as an assistant professor and was later promoted to professor in 1997, before becoming dean in 2001. As dean, Dhillon was at the helm of the school amid its recent jump in the Poets&Quants 2021 Best Undergraduate Business Schools ranking, with the school jumping from 47th out of 93 schools in 2020 to 28th in 2021.

The dean had also overseen various other changes to the school, including an increase in undergraduate enrollment of over 30 percent, the establishment of the SOM mentoring program and the establishment of the Zurack Trading Room, where students use Bloomberg Terminals to analyze market data and increase an investment fund.

Subimal Chatterjee, area chair of analytics and SUNY distinguished professor, said it was Dhillon himself who had convinced him to apply for the distinguished faculty ranking.

“I [had] told him, ‘Upinder, it’s too hard, I don’t have the credentials,’” Chatterjee said. “‘I come from an area where there are no teaching-related grants, etc.’ He was always encouraging. He said, ‘No, if we set our minds to it we will make it work.’ I’m so grateful to him that he actually pushed me in that direction.”

Chatterjee said Dhillon was “extraordinarily” committed to the school’s well-being, with a particular focus on supporting and mentoring junior faculty, fostering a sense of community and developing future leaders for the school. According to Chatterjee, this was a trait that always followed Dhillon, with “leadership development” serving as a topic at one of Dhillon’s last faculty meetings.

Beyond the accolades and accomplishments, however, Chatterjee said he would remember Dhillon as a friend and an optimist who pushed faculty to success, such as when SOM had to maintain its Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AASCB) accreditation.

“When it comes to motivating researchers both young and old, to put in the effort so that we could get the job done, Upinder always [had] a smile on his face,” Chatterjee said. “He would try to make people understand — it was not something to him personally, it was important to all of us because it was the reputation of the school.”

According to Chatterjee, Dhillon had also taken care to engage students and value their input in developing SOM, with some of his decisions sourcing from student advice, including which electives and classes were offered.

Joshua Freifeld, a sophomore majoring in business administration, said that though he had not met the dean personally, he would remember Dhillon for his passion for the school.

“Dean Dhillon spoke over Zoom for an SOM introduction in my freshman year, and his perspective of business, the students and learning was clear to see as someone who truly had great care and respect for what he was passionate about and spreading his passion to others,” Freifeld wrote in an email.

Another student, Adam Malev, a junior majoring in business administration, said he had fond experiences taking part in a program founded by Dhillon and James Pitarresi, vice provost and distinguished teaching professor.

“Dean Upinder Dhillon was always an approachable professional who gave back to students in a variety of ways,” Malev wrote. “I was in the Innovation Scholars [program], which he helped start with James Pitarresi. His dedication to connecting students with helpful alumni and developing their ideas showed his passion for supporting students with their ambitions and out-of-the-box ideas.”

Chatterjee said he hoped to see the Dean walking through the hallways once again as his health improves. Until then, he suggested students honor the Dean by viewing him as a source for inspiration, and said the Dean always had a “soft spot” for students.

“One way we can honor him in a sense — his presence as a dean — for me would be to be a better faculty mentor,” Chatterjee said. “For the students, that’s the thought I would leave them with. Ask yourself, what would Upinder want me to do? And try to do that.”

In his message, Dhillon said he hoped to thank those who have expressed their support.

“I thank you so much for your support during this challenging time and appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers,” Dhillon wrote. “I hope that in the near future I will get the opportunity to personally to express my gratitude.”