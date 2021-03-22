Candidates discuss platforms, respond to questions before students vote on Monday

Provided by Youtube Jacob Eckhaus, current Student Association (SA) vice president for finance (VPF) and a senior majoring in accounting, is one of three Binghamton University Council representative candidates in the upcoming election. Close

On Thursday, Student Association (SA) election candidates took to Zoom to discuss their platforms in front of the student body.

The SA debate was held virtually from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. on March 18, four days before the election. In the debate, all candidates were given the chance to make an introductory statement, respond to questions, provide rebuttals and provide a closing statement.

Candidates for Binghamton University Council representative spoke first, beginning with Jacob Eckhaus, current SA vice president for finance (VPF) and a senior majoring in accounting. Eckhaus discussed his three-point platform, consisting of accessibility, advocacy and accountability.

“I know what it takes to get things done, and I have a history of putting in the work to make things happen,” Eckhaus said. “My involvement SUNY-wide is also very important, the issues on our campus are not unique to [BU].”

BU Council candidate Caroline Sandleitner, a senior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and history, followed. Sandleitner spoke on the importance of transparency and communication, addressing inequities on campus and coordinated advocacy. Sandleitner also stressed the importance of advocating for all students — graduate and undergraduate.

“It is up to us, to students, to band together and unify so that we can create a better future for [BU] students and graduate students, and that is something that I hope to accomplish in my tenure,” Sandleitner said.

Eduardo Gomez, a senior majoring in systems science and industrial engineering, was the final BU Council candidate. Gomez emphasized the importance of diversity and education on the BU Council representative position.

“It’s a problem that people graduating this year don’t know what a [BU Council representative] is, and honestly do [any of] you listening know what it is,” Gomez said. “When elected I want to spend my summer sharing my information on social media and meeting with organizations.”

Candidates for SA president spoke next, beginning with Joshua Dorfman, current vice president for academic affairs (VPAA) and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience. Dorfman began by acknowledging the recent attacks against the Asian American community. Dorfman called for a “bridging of the gap” between students and administration.

“I am running for [SA president] because I want to be an advocate for every student, plain and simple,” Dorfman said. “I love [BU], and I feel at home here. I want every student who learns here to feel the same way.”

Logan Blakeslee, a second SA presidential candidate and a senior majoring in history, criticized the University’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD), stating that he would advocate for students amid crises.

“At [BU] the stories I hear from my fellow students are very similar,” Blakeslee said. “They are angry and frustrated with how they have been treated by the University, making times that are already difficult for everyone so much harder for the average person.”

David Hatami, a third SA presidential candidate, current vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA) and a junior double-majoring in political science and business administration, described the initiatives he had worked toward as VPMA, including the development of the Campus Citizen Review Board (CCRB) and sponsoring racial justice roundtable debates. Along with these initiatives, Hatami stressed the importance of diversity.

“These aren’t just words I’m saying, I’m already working on these things,” Hatami said. “I’m already in talks with [the UDiversity Educational Institute] to get these things done, and I want them to actually happen.”

Joshua Danziger, the fourth SA presidential candidate and a junior majoring in accounting, discussed the importance of a strong transition to a post-COVID-19 campus, holding UPD accountable and implementing diversity education.

“Students need to be educated on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Danziger said. “Especially in today’s climate where a lot of those things you don’t get from the average human.”

The candidates for executive vice president (EVP) include Sakib Choudhury, a junior majoring in computer engineering, and Ross Mesnick, a junior majoring in business administration.

When asked about helping students adjust to the changes associated with COVID-19, both candidates stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on University administration, including asking for advanced notice in changes instated due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Both candidates referenced their prior experiences in the SA, with Choudhury currently serving as vice speaker of SA Congress and Mesnick currently serving as speaker of SA Congress.

Tara Lerman, a junior majoring in political science, spoke as the unopposed candidate for VPF. Lerman discussed maintaining communication with students, remaining adaptable and keeping herself an ever-present resource for those in need of help.

Next, the three candidates for VPAA presented their platforms, including Samantha Carroll, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, Noam Fox, a sophomore majoring in business administration, and Kevin Casciano, a sophomore majoring in biology.

Carroll and Fox both discussed their prior experiences on the SA in addition to new initiatives they proposed. Carroll had written several resolutions, including that of the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC). Fox outlined his experiences and lessons learned as the leader of the student advocates program.

Casciano, who had joined BU as a spring admit, emphasized his background as a student, describing recent changes instituted by the University as having affected him personally.

Mary Hu, a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, and Joshua Oommen, a junior double-majoring in economics and philosophy, spoke as VPMA candidates.

Like other candidates, Hu and Oommen referenced their prior experiences, with Hu having been involved in VPMA affairs since freshman year, including serving as VPMA of the College-in-the-Woods Council, and Oommen currently serving as chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. Both candidates described a need to foster a sense of diversity at BU.

Lucas Bianculli, the unopposed candidate for programming (VPP) and a junior double-majoring in economics and environmental studies, was the final speaker. Bianculli outlined the three points of his platform, including increasing outreach for the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB), emphasizing the transition from online to in-person events and increasing international representation in the SAPB.

As the event concluded, participants were thanked before breakout rooms were opened up for community endorsements.

Elections will be held on March 22 via B-Engaged.