Dominic Davy, 30, was last seen six days ago leaving his Endicott residence

Instagram Davy has two sons and previously served in the U.S. Army. Close

Local authorities are searching for Dominic Davy, a missing Binghamton University faculty member who was last seen the morning of April 9.

Davy, an adjunct professor of human development and Endicott resident, was last seen at 4 a.m. while leaving his home in Endicott on Moss Avenue.

Davy, 30, is described as being a 6-foot-1-inch black male who weighs 190 to 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has his left ear and left nostril pierced, a tattoo on his left arm and a scar on the right side of his face. Investigators determined Davy was last seen wearing a dark shirt and shorts with gray and orange sneakers.

Police discovered Davy’s brown Jeep on the 400th block of the River Terrace apartments in Endicott, and are currently pursuing multiple leads. They have also begun carrying out river searches. In a statement on April 14, officials with the Endicott Police Department said they do not currently believe foul play is involved in Davy’s disappearance, but cannot rule anything out until the investigation is closed.

In addition to teaching at BU, Davy is a third-year Ph.D. student studying community research and action in the College of Community and Public Affairs (CCPA). He previously served in the U.S. Army and has two sons. Salka Valerio, a former Democratic candidate for Binghamton’s 7th district on the City Council, organized a fundraising pool on PayPal to help support Davy, his partner and his children.

Anyone with tips regarding Davy’s disappearance or whereabouts can contact the Endicott Police Department at (607) 785-3341. Tips can also be submitted to Progressive Leaders Of Tomorrow (PLOT) by emailing binghamton.plot@gmail.com.