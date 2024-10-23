Judy Osburn Close

Judy Osburn is a Democratic candidate for a Binghamton City Court judgeship. With over 20 years of experience, Osburn founded her private practice, Osburn Law Offices, in Binghamton in 2006. Formerly the president of the Broome County Bar Association, she is currently the chief clerk of the Broome Supreme and County Courts. Questionnaire responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What motivated you to run for this position?

My education and experience and my dedication to the City of Binghamton motivated me to run for Binghamton City Court Judge. In my life, I have been a tenant and a landlord, a court user and a court manager, a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Everything I have done over the past 30 years in my career has given me the foundation to be a great judge. I also love my community. I have lived in Binghamton for 27 years, and I have raised my two children, Sarah, 25, and Andrew, 23, here. As a Binghamton City Court Judge, I can use my intellect, fairness and compassion to serve my community.

How does your background and previous experience make you a strong candidate for this position?

I graduated from Cornell Law School in 1994. I then worked as a prosecutor for two years. I prosecuted all levels of criminal offenses. I participated in more jury trials in my first year as an Assistant District Attorney than most attorneys do in their entire careers. My office was a courtroom. I proceeded to work in private practice for 20 years, 10 years of which were at the Binghamton law firm I founded, Osburn Law Offices. I engaged in civil and criminal litigation throughout Broome County, including in Binghamton City Court. I handled hundreds of cases.

After spending over 20 years appearing in Courts, I started managing Courts in 2016 as the Chief Clerk of Broome County Supreme & County Courts. In this position, I oversee a staff of 12 clerks and support nine judges. My office manages all Supreme & County Court civil and criminal cases from the time they are filed to the time they are resolved by trial or otherwise. My years of practice in civil and criminal litigation as a prosecutor and a private attorney, together with my unique experience working inside the Courts with Judges, clerks, court officers and other court staff, make me a strong candidate for Binghamton City Court Judge.

Why are you an ideal candidate for young voters and students?

There are many issues handled in Binghamton City Court that are relevant to young voters and students, including criminal offenses, small claims, landlord/tenant matters and other civil actions. Young voters and students live in Binghamton off-campus housing. They could find themselves in City Court if there are issues with the condition of their apartments — their landlords won’t return their security deposits or they are facing evictions. Young voters and students could receive traffic tickets, get in trouble for using fake IDs in Downtown bars or be the victims or witnesses of larcenies, assaults or other crimes. I know first-hand that disputes and accusations that look small to others are not small to the people involved in them.

As a judge, I will treat everyone’s dispute as an important one, and I will make litigants as comfortable as possible by explaining the procedures to them and actively making them feel heard. As a young voter and/or a student, if I had to go to court for any reason, I would want the Judge in my case to be smart, fair, experienced and compassionate. I am the ideal candidate for young voters and students because I am all of these things.

What is a legal case you have worked on that particularly resonated with you?

I served as an advocate for domestic violence victims. I was called upon on occasion by A New Hope Center and the Crime Victims Assistance Center to help women in crisis. I handled a case pro bono where an abusive husband filed for an emergency annulment against my client which, if successful, would have led to her immediate deportation. I was able to convert the matter to a divorce, get a property settlement for my client and work with an immigration attorney to keep her in this country legally.

What are some of your primary goals for your time in the position should you be elected?

My primary goals are to review each case that comes before me thoroughly, to make sure I understand the facts and the law of each matter, to treat everyone that comes into my courtroom with respect, fairness and compassion and to continue my commitment to justice and access to justice.

Many Broome County residents are concerned with public safety. How would you address this?

There are many factors that affect public safety such as legislators making and amending laws and the police and District Attorney enforcing the laws that are in existence. Judges interpret the laws, assess any evidence presented and oversee how hearings and trials unfold. Having a competent, qualified, impartial decision-maker like me in the position of Binghamton City Court Judge will positively contribute to the pursuit of justice.