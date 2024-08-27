Students and families came together on the West Side to celebrate community and live music.

Throughout the day, 140 musical performances were staged on over 60 porches, driveways, yards and sidewalks.

The Binghamton community gathered on the streets of the West Side on Sunday for the city’s ninth-annual Porchfest — a celebration of live music and local bands. From noon to 7 p.m., 140 musical performances were staged on over 60 porches, driveways, yards and sidewalks. Ranging from orchestral to rock to alternative music, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Binghamton’s West Side, where the festivities are focused every year, is home to the Bundy Museum of History and Art, small businesses and picturesque neighborhoods. As the area grew into a manufacturing powerhouse that produced immense wealth, its houses grew in tandem, earning the city the nickname “The Parlor City.”

Malgosia Krasuska, 60, of Binghamton, has lived in the community since 2007 and said Porchfest is one of the most memorable parts of the year.

“I think that people come so freely, and we gather, you know, it’s unusual for [this] area,” Krasuska said. “So to see community coming [together] like that, and it’s always so well organized … I see old people. I see youngsters. I see the toddlers in the trolleys coming and dogs. So everybody comes.”

Along with the abundance of music, a little over a dozen local food vendors, including Old Barn Market, Sugar Lips and That Coffee Place, were scattered throughout the area.

On 60 Lincoln Ave., husband and wife duo Robert and Jessica Farrell, both 42, of Riverside, performed at Porchfest for the second consecutive year as “The June Lion.” Jessica Farrell described their band’s sound.

“A lot of rock and pop,” she said. “We kind of hop around to a lot of different decades of music, so we like to do a little bit of everything.”

The couple played feel-good songs like “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and early 2000s ballads.

The Porchfest concept began in Ithaca in 2007. Since then, the idea has spread to over 220 cities across the United States, including the major metropolitan areas of Portland, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston and Dallas.

Partners for this year’s event listed on the local organization’s website include the city of Binghamton, Guthrie — a health care provider — Visions Federal Credit Union, Mirabito and several Downtown restaurants.

Krasuska described what an event like Porchfest can do for students.

“I would believe that for students, it’s important to experience that kind of vibe that we come together,” Krasuska said. “It’s local, but it’s organic. It comes from everyone. Everybody participates as much as they can, you know? And that would be nice for students to know. Maybe they can transfer the tradition to their area.”

Other notable acts include Ms. Honey and the Hive, who played on the porch of a bright yellow house — perfectly reflecting the band’s name and their soft and melodic jazz tunes. In contrast, on 53 Lincoln Ave, was Heavy Delish & The Bone Throwers, an alternative, metal and rock group.

Krasuska highlighted the overall positivity Porchfest brings to the community.

“I just like it very much because it’s enthusiastic,” Krasuska said. “It’s beautiful, and music is always something that connects people very much.”