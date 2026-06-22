As new banquets, pageants and showcases join the calendar, stay up to date with all the exciting additions.

The thought of venturing into college is stressful enough without the added pressure of finding community. While the process of finding a family on campus can be daunting, Binghamton University eases the pressure with its wide array of multicultural organizations.

Every year, plenty of annual events are held by cultural clubs and organizations across campus that celebrate the diversity of the University’s student body. With all these new additions, it can be hard to keep track of all the events happening around campus. As new banquets, showcases and pageants are celebrated alongside longstanding ones, BU’s multicultural community only grows more vibrant.

So, for students old and new, here are a few events put on for the first time in the 2025-26 year.

The Arab Cultural Student Association First-Annual Banquet

The ACSA has been operating on the University’s campus for the past three years to bring together students of Arab culture and tradition. Their “Arabian Nights” themed banquet helped close out the spring semester with food, raffles and an educational program. Tabling stations raised money for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and E-Board members raised awareness of the instability that families in the region currently face, while also highlighting a hope for the future. Ending the night with the Levantine tradition of dabke, ACSA combined community, education and celebration in their inaugural banquet.

ONE PULSE Inaugural Multicultural Dance Showcase

Created by Binghamton’s own Lakshmi D. Bulathsinghala MA ‘10, Ph.D. ‘18, ONE PULSE is not an organization, but rather a vision. Bulathsinghala wanted to create a showcase that displayed dances from across the globe. With performances from Binghamton Irish Dance, MajorNoir, X-Fact’r Step Team, Desi KalaKaar, Binghamton Bhangra, Evolution Dance Company, Collision, Unkai Daiko and Kung Fu Club, the event celebrated diversity on campus through the love of dance.

Undivided First-Annual Showcase

Founded in 2022, Undivided is a BU-based multicultural R&B singing group. Undivided hosted its Multicultural Performance Group Fair, bringing students together with R&B. Featuring performances from Binghamton Bhangra, Undivided and Collision, the fair gave various artistic clubs and teams on campus a space to shine. Using music as a uniting force with a genre that has been pioneered by people of color, Undivided continues to foster community through song.

Candela’s Inaugural “Día de los Niños” Banquet

Hoping to highlight ways in which childhood nostalgia has impacted Latin dance, Candela: Latin Dance Club hosted its first-annual banquet in the fall. Candela, founded in 2023, aims to be a welcoming space to learn Latin dance. By making dance accessible to all those who want to join in, they have cultivated a community worth celebrating with their annual banquet. The night included games as well as an informational session on the impact current ICE policies have on Latino communities. Educating in both dance and current events, the event provided a space for togetherness and tradition.

Haitian American Student Association Inaugural Mr. & Mrs. Haiti Pageant

The Haitian American Student Association is a cultural organization on campus that raises cultural awareness and builds community for Haitian Americans. In line with this mission, HaSA hosted its first annual pageant, themed “Zanset & Zetwal.” Each contestant was tasked with embodying Haitian identity in unique ways through their fashion, talents and stories. Even those who were not of Haitian descent drew inspiration from the indomitable Haitian spirit for their performances. Lively performances from contestants and guest organizations filled the room with admiration for the vibrant culture of Haiti.