Found some down time in your schedule? Check out these spots on and around campus.

College isn’t all just classes. Binghamton University’s campus and community have plenty of places to enjoy when you’re not busy studying. Venture out to these places if you’re looking for something fun.

The Nature Preserve

Located behind Mountainview Community, the Nature Preserve serves as an area for recreation, relaxation and education open to all. Designated as a preserve in the fall of 1969, the forest and wetlands have since remained protected and serve as a place where students and community members can enjoy nature and learn more about the landscape.

Whether forest bathing, exploring trails or studying ecosystems, visitors can find countless opportunities to engage with the Nature Preserve’s 190 acres.

Union Undergrounds

The University Union Undergrounds is down the stairs from the first floor of the University Union and features a variety of fun activities. The Undergrounds is home to the Lanes, where students can rent bowling shoes for 50 cents and enjoy free bowling with friends. The Undergrounds also features the Den, a space where students can relax and socialize with activities such as Nintendo Switch gaming, billiards, table tennis, foosball and shuffleboard.

In addition, the Union Undergrounds hosts Late Nite events every weekend. These include pre-release movie screenings on Friday nights and themed events on Saturdays, such as petting zoos, escape rooms, casino nights and carnivals.

Recreation Park

Located in Binghamton’s West Side neighborhood, Recreation Park hosts many notable attractions, activities and athletic spaces, including a playground, pool and tennis courts. The park features a carousel that is over 100 years old and runs throughout the summer season. It also holds the Binghamton Farmers Market every Sunday from June through October, where community members gather to purchase fresh produce, baked goods, meat and other locally-sourced foods from a number of vendors.

Recreation Center at the East Gym

Located down the hill from the Peace Quad, the East Gym has indoor and outdoor facilities for anyone looking to work out, play a sport or have a fun time with friends. The FitSpace includes cardio, weights, training and stretching areas and is accessible to students by membership or day pass. The gym also houses a pool and basketball courts for activities that do not require a membership to access. In its outdoor area, the East Gym offers tennis courts, a challenge course and a turf field.

A 75,000-square-foot expansion of the Recreation Center is expected to be completed by this fall. The additions will include a 40 percent increase in fitness space, an elevated indoor running track, additional hardwood courts and new multipurpose rooms for group fitness classes or club sports practices.

Apple Hills Farm and Cafe

About a 15-minute drive from BU’s main campus is Apple Hills Farm and Cafe. With an array of fall activities from apple picking to corn mazes, this spot is popular among BU students for club outings and Family Weekend. Although apples are autumn fruits, the farm has offerings for summertime as well, with their “UPICK” sunflower and berry fields. If you’re hungry after a long day of fruit and flower picking, the Apple Dumpling Cafe offers homestyle cooking and daily specials, and is currently a spot on the Upstate Eats Trail.

The PAD

If you’re looking for a way to get active, just down the road from BU’s campus is The Pad climbing gym. The Pad offers three different types of climbs: bouldering, top roping and lead climbing. Shoes are provided and the facility also has a yoga studio, slackline and other amenities. Memberships and day passes are available.